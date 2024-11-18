Free entrance to Minnesota state parks and recreation areas on Friday, Nov. 29 (published November 18, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving entrance fees to all 73 state parks and recreation areas the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, Nov. 29. This “Free Park Day” is one of four days each year when the DNR waives the requirement for a vehicle permit for state parks and recreation areas. The goal of Free Park Days is to encourage Minnesotans to get outdoors and enjoy the health and wellness benefits of spending time in nature.

“During the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are the perfect places to enjoy the tranquility of nature,” said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division. “We encourage people to get outside with friends and family after Thanksgiving gatherings to enjoy the calming sights and sounds of nature. With cooler weather, quieter trails, and unique wildlife activity, visitors can experience Minnesota state parks and recreation areas in a new light.”

Many published studies show the positive physical and mental health benefits of spending time in nature. According to the American Psychological Association, the calming and restorative qualities of nature help lower cortisol levels, which leads to reduced stress and improved cognitive function.

Outdoor recreation options in late November include hiking, biking, nature photography, birdwatching and wildlife watching. Even though peak fall colors have passed, late fall offers scenic vistas and peaceful trails. This time of year is perfect for spotting birds and wildlife that are easier to see after the leaves have fallen from trees. Look for deer and foxes that are more active in cooler weather, and waterfowl along lakes and rivers.

Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and arrive prepared for their visit.

Check visitor alerts and find directions on state park webpages.

Download the Avenza app and the geoPDF map before the trip. The app and maps are free, and maps will display a user’s current location even when not connected to the internet or cell service. Find information on the DNR’s geoPDF map webpage. Visitors without a smartphone should look for paper maps outside the ranger station.

Visit the information signs near the park entrance for suggestions on what to see and do in the park.

Check the weather forecast before leaving home, and dress appropriately for the conditions. Be sure to pack water and snacks.

For more information, visit the free park day webpage of the DNR website.