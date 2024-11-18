NVIDIA Opens BioNeMo to Scale Digital Biology for Global Biopharma and Scientific Industry

Argonne National Laboratory, Flagship Pioneering, Terray, Weights & Biases and Dozens More Organizations Among Contributors Advancing Biomolecular Science

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SC24 -- NVIDIA today announced that global pharmaceutical and techbio industry leaders, academic pioneers and AI researchers are adopting the open-source NVIDIA® BioNeMo™ Framework to advance drug discovery and accelerate molecule design.

Researchers require specialized biomolecular models and datasets that allow them to gather insights at scale to design therapeutics faster. The open-source BioNeMo Framework offers a collection of accelerated computing tools designed to exponentially scale AI models for biomolecular research, bringing a new level of supercomputing to biopharma.

“The convergence of AI, accelerated computing and expanding datasets offers unprecedented opportunities for the pharmaceutical industry, as evidenced by recent Nobel Prize wins in chemistry,” said Kimberly Powell, vice president of healthcare at NVIDIA. “To help unravel the complexities of biological systems, we’ve introduced the open-source BioNeMo Framework, which will enable researchers worldwide to accelerate the development of life-saving treatments.”

Pioneering biotech companies, techbio researchers and AI platform companies and organizations are already contributing or will contribute to the open-source framework, including A Alpha Bio; Argonne National Laboratory; Dyno Therapeutics; Genentech, a member of the Roche Group; Ginkgo Bioworks; Relation; VantAI and Weights & Biases. Key research leaders known for advancing computational science also use the BioNeMo Framework to drive innovation.

“Argonne has contributed billion-parameter biological models that require specialized software to train across high-performance computing environments,” said Arvind Ramanathan, computational science group leader at Argonne National Laboratory. “With BioNeMo, Argonne and the broader biotech community gain an enterprise-level, open-source solution that enables researchers to easily scale the training of large biological foundation models — in labs that otherwise wouldn’t have the computational expertise to do so.”

Introducing the Next-Generation BioNeMo Platform

The end-to-end NVIDIA BioNeMo platform is designed to accelerate AI model creation, customization and deployment for drug discovery and molecular design. Seamlessly integrated with accelerated computing infrastructure, it reduces costs, increases scale and speeds up drug discovery workflows to provide fast, reliable insights from biomolecular data.

In addition to the BioNeMo Framework, the platform supports NVIDIA NIM ™ — optimized microservices for secure, scalable AI inference — and NVIDIA BioNeMo Blueprints, which are optimized reference designs for wet-lab and computational workflows.

NVIDIA also announced a new collection of optimized, easy-to-use NIM microservices for BioNeMo. The microservices can be deployed quickly and easily on premises or in any data center or cloud. This offers developers the flexibility to run applications across a diverse range of environments and reduces the time from inference to insights for biological drug discovery research.

The newly available NIM microservices support industry-leading models, including:

AlphaFold2 is a deep learning model, developed by Google DeepMind, designed to transform protein structure prediction. Researchers using the AlphaFold2 NIM microservice for BioNeMo achieved a 5x speedup when predicting protein structures in near real time.

is a deep learning model, developed by Google DeepMind, designed to transform protein structure prediction. Researchers using the AlphaFold2 NIM microservice for BioNeMo achieved a 5x speedup when predicting protein structures in near real time. DiffDock 2.0 is based on MIT research and trained on the gold-standard PLINDER dataset . With the DiffDock 2.0 NIM microservice, researchers were able to predict the orientation of a molecule 6.2x faster and 16% more accurately.

is based on MIT research and trained on the gold-standard . With the DiffDock 2.0 NIM microservice, researchers were able to predict the orientation of a molecule 6.2x faster and 16% more accurately. RFdiffusion and ProteinMPNN NIM microservices help speed up the process of designing novel proteins to bind with a target molecule and enable the creation of new protein therapeutics.



BioNeMo now includes new acceleration libraries, including cuEquivariance, that accelerate the mathematical computations essential to DiffDock predictions for chemistry.

Companies can use NVIDIA BioNeMo Blueprints, a catalog of customizable reference AI workflows, to help developers scale their AI deployments as enterprise-grade production pipelines.

The BioNeMo Blueprint for virtual screening provides a customizable, easy-to-follow workflow for using NIM microservices to design small molecules faster, while saving time and costs.

More than 200 techbios, large pharma and startup users are already integrating BioNeMo into their computer-aided drug discovery platforms and workflows.

Global system integrators, software providers and cloud service providers such as Accenture, AWS and Deloitte are bringing NVIDIA BioNeMo Blueprints to enterprises worldwide.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Janette Ciborowski

Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

+1-734-330-8817

jciborowski@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the benefits, impact, and performance of NVIDIA’s products, services, and technologies, including NVIDIA BioNeMo Framework, NVIDIA NIM, and NVIDIA BioNeMo Blueprints; third parties using or adopting our products and technologies, the benefits and impact thereof, and the features, performance and availability of their offerings; the open-source BioNeMo Framework enabling researchers worldwide to accelerate the development of life-saving treatments; and pioneering biotech companies, techbio researchers and AI platform companies and organizations contributing to the open-source framework are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2024 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, BioNeMo and NVIDIA NIM are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e0417ca-84c4-4cf3-aa18-a5260132bcc5

NVIDIA BioNeMo Global pharmaceutical and techbio industry leaders are adopting the open-source NVIDIA BioNeMo Framework for drug discovery.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.