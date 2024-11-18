Momcozy Introduces the ClickGo Lightweight Stroller & ChangeGo Baby Stroller for Every Family Outing this Holiday Season

Holiday outings just got easier with Momcozy’s new strollers.

DENVER, COLORADO, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, the beloved maternity and baby brand trusted by over 3 million moms worldwide, is thrilled to announce the launch of two innovative strollers designed to transform family outings, just in time for the busy holiday season.

Launching this November, the Momcozy ClickGo Lightweight Stroller and ChangeGo Baby Stroller bring advanced functionality and ease, making outings with little ones more convenient, enjoyable, and comfortable.

“Our mission is to bring ease and joy to every family outing. With the launch of ClickGo and ChangeGo, we’re excited to offer parents reliable, versatile strollers that will make holiday adventures with their children even more magical.” - Momcozy Brand Representative

The ClickGo Lightweight Stroller is the ultimate travel stroller for babies, crafted with busy families in mind. Weighing only 13.2 lbs, it’s easy to carry and seamlessly folds with just one click, allowing parents to focus on their little ones. The stroller stands on its own when folded and fits perfectly in car trunks and even airplane cabins. Navigating through city streets, shopping malls, or parks is smooth with the stroller’s 360-degree swiveling front wheels and four-wheel suspension, which provides a comfortable ride for baby and you. Other key features include:

One-Hand, One-Step Unfold: Opening the stroller is easy - grab the handlebar and pull it open.

Opening the stroller is easy - grab the handlebar and pull it open. Airplane Cabin-Approved : Features a compact fold of 21.26 x 20.08 x 9.25 inches.

Features a compact fold of 21.26 x 20.08 x 9.25 inches. Enhanced Comfort: UPF50+ canopy, adjustable recline, leg rest, and a five-point harness provide a safe, cozy environment for baby.

UPF50+ canopy, adjustable recline, leg rest, and a five-point harness provide a safe, cozy environment for baby. Thoughtful Accessories Included: Comes with a snack tray, bumper bar, rain cover, travel bag, and parent cup holder.

The ChangeGo Baby Stroller redefines versatility with a modular design that adapts as your family grows. With 23 configurations available, this convertible stroller transforms from a single stroller with a bassinet to a double stroller and even a wagon. With large 10-inch front swivel wheels and 12-inch rear wheels, it glides smoothly over any surface, making it the ideal choice for families who value adaptability. Parents of different heights will appreciate the adjustable handlebar, while a spacious under-seat basket supports up to 19.8 lbs for ample storage. Other key features include:

Multi-Functional Configurations: With 23 possible setups, this stroller accommodates families from day one to 6 years old, adapting with separate accessories from single to double to a wagon stroller.

With 23 possible setups, this stroller accommodates families from day one to 6 years old, adapting with separate accessories from single to double to a wagon stroller. Smooth Strolling: The advanced suspension system ensures a comfortable ride, and an innovative braking system protects shoes from scuffs.

The advanced suspension system ensures a comfortable ride, and an innovative braking system protects shoes from scuffs. Full-Size, Full-Featured Toddler Seat: Includes adjustable recline, extendable canopy, and a five-point harness, making it ideal for toddlers.

Includes adjustable recline, extendable canopy, and a five-point harness, making it ideal for toddlers. Comfortable, All-Season Bassinet: With a UPF50+ canopy and ventilated mesh panel, the bassinet provides a safe, cozy space for newborns in any weather.

The ClickGo and ChangeGo are now available for pre-order at www.momcozy.com, and will soon be available on Momcozy’s Amazon flagship store.

About Momcozy

Momcozy is a global mother and baby brand, serving over 3 million* mothers in more than 60 countries and regions. Since 2018, we've evolved to meet the unique needs of moms and their families, offering a range of products from pregnancy through early motherhood. Momcozy always put moms first, delivering innovative solutions, comfort, and support to bring joy and ease to their journeys.

*Data as of July 2024 from Amazon official platform

Anna Jiang Momcozy pr at momcozy.com

