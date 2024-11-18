According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the human papillomavirus market is anticipated to increase during the forecast period (2024–2034), owing to the launch of emerging therapies and healthcare spending globally.

New York, USA, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Papillomavirus Market is Projected to Boost at a Moderate Growth Rate During the Study Period (2020–2034) | DelveInsight

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the human papillomavirus market is anticipated to increase during the forecast period (2024–2034), owing to the launch of emerging therapies and healthcare spending globally.

DelveInsight’s Human Papillomavirus Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, human papillomavirus emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted human papillomavirus market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Human Papillomavirus Market Report

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the market size of HPV in the 7MM is expected to grow at a significant CAGR by 2034.

Our analysis reveals HPV is significantly more prevalent in males than females, highlighting a crucial gender disparity in its occurrence.

Prominent companies working in the domain of HPV, including Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ISA Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Barinthus Biotherapeutics, pHion Therapeutics, Vir Biotechnology, Inc., Antiva Biosciences, Toragen, Inc., Precigen, Inc, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, ViMREX GmbH , and others, are actively working on innovative drugs for HPV. These novel HPV therapies are anticipated to enter the HPV market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

, and others, are actively working on innovative drugs for HPV. These novel HPV therapies are anticipated to enter the HPV market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market. Some of the key therapies for HPV treatment include VGX-3100, ISA101 (HPV16), VTP-200, INO-3107, PTX_V2, VIR-1949, ABI-2280, TGN-S11, PRGN-2012, V503, VTD-101, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab HPV market share @ Human Papillomavirus Market Report

Human Papillomavirus Overview

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most prevalent DNA virus responsible for infections in the epithelial cells of skin and mucous membranes. These moist epithelial surfaces, which include the mouth, throat, tongue, tonsils, vagina, cervix, vulva, penis, and anus, are all potential sites for infection. The virus spreads through contact with these areas, transferring between epithelial cells.

While it is well-established that HPV is transmitted through sexual contact, both conventional and oral, other transmission routes remain less understood. HPV can lead to various cancers, including those of the cervix, vulva, vagina, penis, and anus. Furthermore, the HPV strains that cause genital warts differ from those that are linked to cancer.

Diagnosing and preventing HPV presents difficulties such as infections that don't show symptoms, the diversity of HPV strains, limited availability of specific tests, irregular adherence to screening, and vaccine reluctance. Addressing these issues demands thorough public health initiatives, increased awareness, and better access to healthcare.





Human Papillomavirus Epidemiology Segmentation

The HPV epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current HPV patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The HPV market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of HPV

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HPV

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HPV

Cancer-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HPV

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of HPV

Treatable Cases of HPV

Download the report to understand which factors are driving HPV epidemiology trends @ Human Papillomavirus Epidemiological Insights

Human Papillomavirus Treatment Market

There is no permanent cure or treatment for the virus itself. People with cutaneous warts have several treatment options, including surgical removal, cryotherapy, irritant or immunomodulating medications, and laser removal. Many of these treatments aim to irritate the area manually or chemically to trigger an immune response that helps clear the infected tissue.

To prevent HPV infection of the lower anogenital tract from the most common high-risk and low-risk strains, the CDC advises that both boys and girls be vaccinated against HPV starting at ages 11–12. Anogenital and oropharyngeal warts can be treated similarly to cutaneous warts if the patient’s immune system is functioning properly. HPV-related cancers at these sites may require surgical removal, chemotherapy, and/or radiation therapy.

The medications used to treat HPV infections are mainly intended to remove lesions through their corrosive effects. Treatment options include immunomodulators like imiquimod and interferon alfa, keratolytic agents such as TCA and bichloracetic acid (BCA), antineoplastics like topical fluorouracil, and topical products like sinecatechins. For HPV-related warts, various topical treatments are available. Imiquimod (under brand names like ALDARA and ZYCLARA) boosts the body's immune response against the virus. Podophyllin and Podofilox are cytotoxic agents that destroy wart tissue directly, while Sinecatechins (Veregen), derived from green tea, provide a natural treatment option. These topical treatments are popular for their effectiveness and convenience.

Although there is no specific pharmacological therapy for HPV infections, vaccines are available to prevent them. Vaccines such as Gardasil, Gardasil9, and Cervarix help prevent HPV-related conditions, including cervical, vulvar, vaginal, and anal cancers, genital warts, and precancerous genital lesions.

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for HPV @ Drugs for Human Papillomavirus Treatment

Human Papillomavirus Emerging Drugs and Companies

Human papillomavirus market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years due to the rising awareness of the disease and better approaches to therapy development worldwide. Some of the drugs in the pipeline include VGX-3100 (Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), ISA101 (ISA Pharmaceuticals/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals), VTP-200 (Barinthus biotherapeutics), and others.

VGX-3100 is an experimental immunotherapy aimed at treating precancers and cancers linked to HPV. It is nearing the final stages of development for treating HPV-associated precancerous cervical dysplasia. In a Phase IIb clinical trial, VGX-3100 successfully eliminated high-grade dysplasia in nearly 50% of women, and in 80% of those cases, it also cleared the HPV infection.

High-risk HPV strains are responsible for a significant proportion of cervical, anal, and vulvar cancers. VGX-3100 uses ASPIRE technology and consists of DNA plasmids targeting the E6 and E7 proteins of HPV types 16 and 18. It is administered intramuscularly via the CELLECTRA 5PSP device. INOVIO is assessing VGX-3100 for high-grade cervical dysplasia caused by HPV-16 and/or HPV-18. Additionally, Inovio Pharmaceuticals is researching INO-3107 for treating recurrent respiratory papillomatosis caused by HPV types 6 and 11.

SA101 (HPV16), a product of ISA Pharmaceuticals and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, is a therapeutic composed of 12 long synthetic peptides (25–35 amino acids each) derived from the E6 and E7 oncogenic proteins of the HPV 16 virus. This HPV strain is implicated in over 50% of human cervical cancers and cervical intraepithelial neoplasias, more than 85% of HPV-positive head and neck cancers, and various other HPV-related disorders. ISA101 aims to bridge the gap between preventative vaccines and standard cancer treatments.

The immunotherapeutic has demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept in a Phase II trial for vulvar intra-epithelial neoplasia. It has also successfully completed a company-sponsored Phase I/II trial for cervical cancer and is now advancing in clinical development through collaboration with Regeneron.

The other HPV therapies in the pipeline include

PTX_V2: pHion Therapeutics

VIR-1949: Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

ABI-2280: Antiva Biosciences

TGN-S11: Toragen, Inc.

PRGN-2012: Precigen, Inc

V503: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

VTD-101: ViMREX GmbH

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the HPV market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the HPV market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about HPV clinical trials, visit @ Human Papillomavirus Treatment Drugs

Human Papillomavirus Market Dynamics

The human papillomavirus market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. Increasing awareness about HPV-related cancers and the availability of effective vaccines have significantly contributed to market growth. Governments and health organizations are intensifying vaccination programs and screening initiatives, driving demand for HPV-related products. Technological advancements in diagnostic and treatment methods, such as HPV testing and novel therapeutic vaccines, are also propelling the market. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditures and a growing focus on preventive healthcare further bolster the market.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of HPV, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the HPV market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the HPV market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the HPV market. One significant challenge is the high cost of vaccination, which can be prohibitive for many individuals, especially in low- and middle-income countries. Additionally, there is often a lack of awareness and education about the benefits of HPV vaccination, leading to misconceptions and reluctance among potential recipients. Cultural and societal attitudes toward vaccination, particularly for sexually transmitted infections, can further hinder uptake. Furthermore, logistical issues such as the need for cold storage and complex distribution networks can complicate the delivery of vaccines to remote or underserved areas.

Moreover, HPV treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, HPV market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact HPV market growth.

Human Papillomavirus Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Human Papillomavirus Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Human Papillomavirus Companies Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ISA Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Barinthus Biotherapeutics, pHion Therapeutics, Vir Biotechnology, Inc., Antiva Biosciences, Toragen, Inc., Precigen, Inc, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, ViMREX GmbH, and others Key Human Papillomavirus Therapies VGX-3100, ISA101 (HPV16), VTP-200, INO-3107, PTX_V2, VIR-1949, ABI-2280, TGN-S11, PRGN-2012, V503, VTD-101, and others

Scope of the Human Papillomavirus Market Report

Human Papillomavirus Therapeutic Assessment: Human Papillomavirus current marketed and emerging therapies

Human Papillomavirus current marketed and emerging therapies Human Papillomavirus Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Human Papillomavirus Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Human Papillomavirus Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Human Papillomavirus Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about HPV drugs in development @ Human Papillomavirus Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Human Papillomavirus Market Key Insights 2. Human Papillomavirus Market Report Introduction 3. Human Papillomavirus Market Overview at a Glance 4. Human Papillomavirus Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Human Papillomavirus Treatment and Management 7. Human Papillomavirus Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Human Papillomavirus Marketed Drugs 10. Human Papillomavirus Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Human Papillomavirus Market Analysis 12. Human Papillomavirus Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Human Papillomavirus Epidemiology Forecast

Human Papillomavirus Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted HPV epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Human Papillomavirus Pipeline

Human Papillomavirus Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key HPV companies, including ng Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ISA Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Barinthus Biotherapeutics, pHion Therapeutics, Vir Biotechnology, Inc., Antiva Biosciences, Toragen, Inc., Precigen, Inc, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, ViMREX GmbH, among others.

HPV16+ Anogenital Cancers Market

HPV16+ Anogenital Cancers Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key HPV16+ anogenital cancers companies including PDS Biotechnology Corp./Merck, ISA Pharmaceuticals/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Vaccibody AS/Roche., Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Transgene, Advaxis, among others.

HPV16+ Cancer Pipeline

HPV16+ Cancer Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key HPV16+ cancer companies, including Vaccibody As, Genexine, Transgene, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, among others.

HPV16+ Cancer Market

HPV16+ Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key HPV16+ cancer companies including Nykode Therapeutics, Roche, ISA Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron, Transgene, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +14699457679 www.delveinsight.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.