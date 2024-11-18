Global Safety Actuators Market to Reach USD 1.8 Billion by 2033, Driven by Technological Advancements and Rising Safety Awareness | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United Kingdom safety actuators market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%, reaching a value of over USD 68.9 million by 2033. Strong safety regulations, such as the Health and Safety at Work Act (HASAWA) and industry-specific standards, are driving businesses to prioritize worker safety and adopt safety actuators as part of their safety measures.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global safety actuators market is set to experience significant growth, with an anticipated CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2033. The market is projected to surpass a valuation of USD 772.9 million in 2023 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.8 billion by 2033, driven by a confluence of factors across various sectors.

Key drivers of this market expansion include technological advancements, evolving safety regulations, rising safety awareness, and the growing need for operational efficiency in high-risk environments. As industries continue to automate and embrace interconnected systems, the demand for safety actuators, which provide reliable and efficient safeguards, is set to increase.

The increasing automation of industrial processes and the push toward more interconnected systems have been major contributors to the growing need for safety actuators. These devices offer a dependable solution for ensuring the safety of workers, machinery, and the environment in dynamic and hazardous environments. As industries adopt more complex systems, the integration of safety features, such as actuators, is essential for mitigating risks and enhancing operational efficiency.

Impact of Changing Regulatory Landscapes

Stricter safety regulations across the globe are expected to further boost demand for safety actuators. Governments and regulatory bodies are enforcing more rigorous standards to safeguard workers and minimize potential hazards. Compliance with these regulations often necessitates the implementation of safety actuators in industrial machinery and equipment. These actuators help ensure safe operations, reducing the risk of accidents and injuries, thus protecting both personnel and assets.

Rising Safety Awareness Among Employers and Employees

Increasing safety awareness among both employers and employees is a critical factor propelling the market's growth. Companies are recognizing the importance of maintaining a safe work environment, not only for legal compliance but also to foster improved productivity and employee well-being.

A safe workplace reduces downtime, enhances satisfaction, and helps mitigate the risk of accidents. By proactively integrating safety actuators, organizations are taking significant steps to prevent workplace hazards, thereby creating a safer and more efficient environment for their workforce.

"The Safety Actuators Market is witnessing robust growth, driven by increasing industrial automation and stringent safety regulations. Advanced technologies are enhancing precision and reliability, ensuring workplace safety across sectors," Says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Prominent Drivers of the Safety Actuators Market

Increasing Focus on Industrial Safety Standards : With stricter regulations and safety standards being implemented across industries like manufacturing, automotive, and aerospace, the demand for safety actuators has surged to ensure the protection of workers and machinery.

: With stricter regulations and safety standards being implemented across industries like manufacturing, automotive, and aerospace, the demand for safety actuators has surged to ensure the protection of workers and machinery. Rising Automation in Industrial Processes : The growing trend of automation and the integration of robotics in industries have driven the need for advanced safety actuators, as they provide critical safety functions in automated systems to prevent accidents and malfunctions.

: The growing trend of automation and the integration of robotics in industries have driven the need for advanced safety actuators, as they provide critical safety functions in automated systems to prevent accidents and malfunctions. Growing Demand for Electric Actuators in Safety Systems : Electric actuators are increasingly being preferred for their precision, reliability, and energy efficiency. Their application in safety systems, such as emergency shut-off valves and control systems, has spurred market growth.

: Electric actuators are increasingly being preferred for their precision, reliability, and energy efficiency. Their application in safety systems, such as emergency shut-off valves and control systems, has spurred market growth. Expansion of End-Use Industries : The rapid expansion of end-use industries, including automotive, oil and gas, and chemicals, has raised the demand for safety actuators to mitigate risks in potentially hazardous environments and ensure compliance with safety regulations.

: The rapid expansion of end-use industries, including automotive, oil and gas, and chemicals, has raised the demand for safety actuators to mitigate risks in potentially hazardous environments and ensure compliance with safety regulations. Advancements in Safety Technologies: Continuous technological advancements in actuator design, such as the development of fail-safe and redundant systems, have improved actuator performance and reliability, making them integral to safety-critical systems in diverse applications.



To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/safety-actuators-market

Key Takeaways: Safety Actuators Market

The global safety actuators market recorded a robust CAGR of 11.8% during the historical period from 2018 to 2022.

China's safety actuators market is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 9.0% from 2023 to 2033.

The United Kingdom's safety actuators market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.8%, reaching a valuation of over USD 68.9 million by 2033.

Among types, the electric safety actuators segment is forecasted to register a CAGR of 9.0% during the anticipated period.

In terms of application, the automotive category is likely to achieve a CAGR of 8.7% throughout the assessment timeframe.





Competitive Landscape

Safe actuator producers may use a variety of techniques to compete in the market. These methods can include distinguishing their products, increasing customer value, and establishing a competitive advantage.

Manufacturers would seek to differentiate their products by emphasizing innovation and providing distinctive features. This includes creating improved safety technologies and adding smart features.

They are also enhancing performance indicators and addressing unique market needs. Manufacturers can obtain a competitive advantage by producing differentiated products that appeal to clients seeking specialized capabilities.

Manufacturers of safe actuators would compete further by assuring that their products are of the highest quality and reliability. They can invest in R&D, test rigorously, and adopt quality control procedures.

Key Players

ABB

Altra Industrial Motion

Cedrat Technologies

Curtis Wright (Exlar)

DVG Automation



Recent Developments

In March 2023, the Flowserve FlowSync Bluetooth actuator app was released by Flowserve Corporation. This multi-platform smartphone app gives plant operators a smarter method to safely and conveniently commission, monitor, control, and update actuators.

In June 2023, at the Paris Air Show, Supernal UMBRAGROUP announced a collaboration to use technology to improve aircraft control functions in electric vertical takeoffs and landings vehicles.

Safety Actuators Market Outlook by Category

By Type:

Electric Safety Actuators

Pneumatic Safety Actuators

Hydraulic Safety Actuators



By End Use:

Automotive

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Power Generation

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa



Get the Complete Story—Read More About Our Latest Report! https://www.einpresswire.com/article/662355612/safety-actuators-market-on-the-rise-predicted-to-reach-us-1-8-billion-by-2033-with-a-9-1-cagr-fmi-study

German Translation

Der globale Markt für Sicherheitsantriebe wird mit einer erwarteten CAGR von 9,1 % von 2023 bis 2033 ein deutliches Wachstum verzeichnen. Es wird prognostiziert, dass der Markt im Jahr 2023 eine Bewertung von 772,9 Mio. USD überschreiten und bis 2033 voraussichtlich etwa 1,8 Mrd. USD erreichen wird, was auf ein Zusammentreffen von Faktoren in verschiedenen Sektoren zurückzuführen ist.

Zu den wichtigsten Treibern dieser Marktexpansion gehören technologische Fortschritte, sich entwickelnde Sicherheitsvorschriften, ein steigendes Sicherheitsbewusstsein und der wachsende Bedarf an betrieblicher Effizienz in Umgebungen mit hohem Risiko. Da die Industrie weiterhin automatisiert und vernetzte Systeme einsetzt, wird die Nachfrage nach Sicherheitsaktuatoren, die zuverlässige und effiziente Schutzmaßnahmen bieten, steigen.

Die zunehmende Automatisierung industrieller Prozesse und der Trend zu stärker vernetzten Systemen haben wesentlich zum wachsenden Bedarf an Sicherheitsaktuatoren beigetragen. Diese Geräte bieten eine zuverlässige Lösung, um die Sicherheit von Arbeitern, Maschinen und der Umwelt in dynamischen und gefährlichen Umgebungen zu gewährleisten. Da die Industrie immer komplexere Systeme einführt, ist die Integration von Sicherheitsmerkmalen, wie z. B. Aktuatoren, unerlässlich, um Risiken zu minimieren und die betriebliche Effizienz zu steigern.

Auswirkungen der sich verändernden regulatorischen Rahmenbedingungen

Es wird erwartet, dass strengere Sicherheitsvorschriften auf der ganzen Welt die Nachfrage nach Sicherheitsantrieben weiter ankurbeln werden. Regierungen und Aufsichtsbehörden setzen strengere Standards durch, um die Arbeitnehmer zu schützen und potenzielle Gefahren zu minimieren. Die Einhaltung dieser Vorschriften erfordert häufig den Einsatz von Sicherheitsantrieben in industriellen Maschinen und Anlagen. Diese Aktuatoren tragen dazu bei, einen sicheren Betrieb zu gewährleisten, das Risiko von Unfällen und Verletzungen zu verringern und so sowohl Personal als auch Vermögenswerte zu schützen.

Steigendes Sicherheitsbewusstsein bei Arbeitgebern und Arbeitnehmern

Die Steigerung des Sicherheitsbewusstseins sowohl bei Arbeitgebern als auch bei Arbeitnehmern ist ein entscheidender Faktor, der das Wachstum des Marktes vorantreibt. Unternehmen erkennen, wie wichtig es ist, ein sicheres Arbeitsumfeld zu schaffen, nicht nur für die Einhaltung gesetzlicher Vorschriften, sondern auch für die Förderung der Produktivität und des Wohlbefindens der Mitarbeiter.

Ein sicherer Arbeitsplatz reduziert Ausfallzeiten, erhöht die Zufriedenheit und trägt dazu bei, das Unfallrisiko zu verringern. Durch die proaktive Integration von Sicherheitsaktuatoren ergreifen Unternehmen wichtige Schritte, um Gefahren am Arbeitsplatz zu vermeiden und so eine sicherere und effizientere Umgebung für ihre Mitarbeiter zu schaffen.

"Der Markt für Sicherheitsaktuatoren verzeichnet ein robustes Wachstum, das durch die zunehmende industrielle Automatisierung und strenge Sicherheitsvorschriften angetrieben wird. Fortschrittliche Technologien verbessern die Präzision und Zuverlässigkeit und gewährleisten die Sicherheit am Arbeitsplatz in allen Sektoren," Sagt Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Prominente Treiber des Marktes für Sicherheitsantriebe

Zunehmender Fokus auf industrielle Sicherheitsstandards : Mit strengeren Vorschriften und Sicherheitsstandards, die in Branchen wie Fertigung, Automobil und Luft- und Raumfahrt eingeführt werden, ist die Nachfrage nach Sicherheitsantrieben gestiegen, um den Schutz von Arbeitern und Maschinen zu gewährleisten.

: Mit strengeren Vorschriften und Sicherheitsstandards, die in Branchen wie Fertigung, Automobil und Luft- und Raumfahrt eingeführt werden, ist die Nachfrage nach Sicherheitsantrieben gestiegen, um den Schutz von Arbeitern und Maschinen zu gewährleisten. Zunehmende Automatisierung in industriellen Prozessen : Der wachsende Trend zur Automatisierung und die Integration von Robotik in die Industrie haben den Bedarf an fortschrittlichen Sicherheitsaktuatoren erhöht, da sie kritische Sicherheitsfunktionen in automatisierten Systemen bieten, um Unfälle und Fehlfunktionen zu vermeiden.

: Der wachsende Trend zur Automatisierung und die Integration von Robotik in die Industrie haben den Bedarf an fortschrittlichen Sicherheitsaktuatoren erhöht, da sie kritische Sicherheitsfunktionen in automatisierten Systemen bieten, um Unfälle und Fehlfunktionen zu vermeiden. Wachsende Nachfrage nach elektrischen Aktuatoren in Sicherheitssystemen : Elektrische Aktuatoren werden aufgrund ihrer Präzision, Zuverlässigkeit und Energieeffizienz zunehmend bevorzugt. Ihre Anwendung in Sicherheitssystemen wie Notabsperrventilen und Steuerungssystemen hat das Marktwachstum vorangetrieben.

: Elektrische Aktuatoren werden aufgrund ihrer Präzision, Zuverlässigkeit und Energieeffizienz zunehmend bevorzugt. Ihre Anwendung in Sicherheitssystemen wie Notabsperrventilen und Steuerungssystemen hat das Marktwachstum vorangetrieben. Expansion der Endverbraucherindustrien : Die rasche Expansion der Endverbraucherindustrien, einschließlich der Automobilindustrie, der Öl- und Gasindustrie sowie der Chemie, hat die Nachfrage nach Sicherheitsantrieben erhöht, um die Risiken in potenziell gefährlichen Umgebungen zu mindern und die Einhaltung von Sicherheitsvorschriften zu gewährleisten.

: Die rasche Expansion der Endverbraucherindustrien, einschließlich der Automobilindustrie, der Öl- und Gasindustrie sowie der Chemie, hat die Nachfrage nach Sicherheitsantrieben erhöht, um die Risiken in potenziell gefährlichen Umgebungen zu mindern und die Einhaltung von Sicherheitsvorschriften zu gewährleisten. Fortschritte in der Sicherheitstechnologie: Kontinuierliche technologische Fortschritte bei der Konstruktion von Aktuatoren, wie z. B. die Entwicklung ausfallsicherer und redundanter Systeme, haben die Leistung und Zuverlässigkeit von Aktuatoren verbessert, so dass sie zu einem integralen Bestandteil sicherheitskritischer Systeme in verschiedenen Anwendungen werden.



Wichtige Erkenntnisse: Markt für Sicherheitsantriebe

Der globale Markt für Sicherheitsantriebe verzeichnete im historischen Zeitraum von 2018 bis 2022 eine robuste CAGR von 11,8 %.

Der chinesische Markt für Sicherheitsantriebe wird von 2023 bis 2033 voraussichtlich mit einer stetigen CAGR von 9,0 % wachsen.

Es wird erwartet, dass der britische Markt für Sicherheitsantriebe eine CAGR von 8,8 % verzeichnen und bis 2033 eine Bewertung von über 68,9 Mio. USD erreichen wird.

Unter den Typen wird für das Segment der elektrischen Sicherheitsantriebe im erwarteten Zeitraum eine CAGR von 9,0 % prognostiziert.

In Bezug auf die Anwendung wird die Automobilkategorie wahrscheinlich während des gesamten Bewertungszeitraums eine CAGR von 8,7 % erreichen.



Wettbewerbslandschaft

Hersteller von sicheren Stellantrieben können eine Vielzahl von Techniken einsetzen, um auf dem Markt wettbewerbsfähig zu sein. Zu diesen Methoden gehören die Unterscheidung ihrer Produkte, die Steigerung des Kundennutzens und die Etablierung eines Wettbewerbsvorteils.

Die Hersteller würden versuchen, ihre Produkte durch Innovation und Unterscheidungsmerkmale zu differenzieren. Dazu gehören die Entwicklung verbesserter Sicherheitstechnologien und das Hinzufügen intelligenter Funktionen.

Sie verbessern auch die Leistungsindikatoren und gehen auf einzigartige Marktbedürfnisse ein. Hersteller können sich einen Wettbewerbsvorteil verschaffen, indem sie differenzierte Produkte herstellen, die Kunden ansprechen, die spezielle Fähigkeiten suchen.

Die Hersteller von sicheren Antrieben würden ihren Wettbewerb weiter ausbauen, indem sie sicherstellen, dass ihre Produkte von höchster Qualität und Zuverlässigkeit sind. Sie können in Forschung und Entwicklung investieren, rigoros testen und Qualitätskontrollverfahren einführen.

Hauptakteure

ABB

Altra Industrial Motion

Cedrat Technologies

Curtis Wright (Exlar)

DVG-Automatisierung



Jüngste Entwicklungen

Im März 2023 wurde die Flowserve FlowSync Bluetooth-Aktuator-App von der Flowserve Corporation veröffentlicht. Diese plattformübergreifende Smartphone-App bietet Anlagenbetreibern eine intelligentere Methode, um Antriebe sicher und bequem in Betrieb zu nehmen, zu überwachen, zu steuern und zu aktualisieren.

Im Juni 2023 kündigte Supernal UMBRAGROUP auf der Paris Air Show eine Zusammenarbeit an, um Technologie zur Verbesserung der Flugzeugsteuerungsfunktionen in elektrischen Senkrechtstartern und -landungen einzusetzen.

Marktausblick für Sicherheitsantriebe nach Kategorie

Nach Typ:

Elektrische Sicherheitsantriebe

Pneumatische Sicherheitsantriebe

Hydraulische Sicherheitsantriebe



Nach Endverwendung:

Selbstfahrend

Luft- und Raumfahrt

Öl & Gas

Chemisch

Stromerzeugung

Pharmazeutisch

Lebensmittel & Getränke

Andere

Nach Region:

Nordamerika

Lateinamerika

Westeuropa

Osteuropa

Südasien und Pazifik

Ostasien

Naher Osten & Afrika



Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports on the Industrial Automation Domain:

The global pneumatic actuator market is anticipated to reach a value of USD 16.64 billion in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, a slow but steady CAGR of 4.8% is likely to accelerate the market.

The growing demand for safety relays is driven by increasing industrial automation, stringent safety regulations, and the need to ensure reliable protection of machinery, equipment, and personnel in high-risk environments.

The global VVT actuators market size is anticipated to be valued at USD 2,134.3 Million in 2022 and is projected to surpass USD 3,630 Million by 2032. The demand for VVT actuators is projected to rise at a steady CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

A Safety Instrumentation System (SIS) refers to a set of equipment designed to protect industrial processes, personnel, and the environment by ensuring safe and reliable operations. These systems monitor process conditions, detect abnormal or hazardous situations

The industrial and workplace safety market is capturing a valuation of USD 6.2 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2033. The market is registering a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

The global environment health and safety market is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 7.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth USD 15.8 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 7.3% over the assessment period.

A radial piston motor is a type of hydraulic motor that converts fluid pressure into rotary motion using pistons arranged radially around a central shaft. It offers high torque and efficiency, making it suitable for various applications in industries like construction, automotive, and aerospace.

The global electric traction motor market is expected to rise from USD 18.5 billion in 2024 to USD 91.1 billion by 2034. From 2024 to 2034, the market is projected to surge at 17.3% CAGR.

The rapid advancement of technology is driving the growth of automated control systems, enhancing operational efficiency, reducing human error, and enabling real-time data analysis across various industries globally.

The increasing demand for power tools is driven by advancements in technology, a growing DIY culture, and the rising need for efficient, high-performance equipment across various industries and home improvement projects.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.