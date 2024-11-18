Challenged Athletes Foundation Featured in Inspiring Wicked PSA Promoting Accessibility and Resilience, Created by NBCUniversal

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of the November 22 theatrical release of Universal Pictures’ new cinematic event, Wicked, the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) and NBCUniversal have collaborated on a powerful PSA highlighting accessibility and opportunity. This inspiring PSA is airing on the networks and digital platforms of Comcast NBCUniversal in donated media inventory.

CAF provides opportunities and support for individuals with physical disabilities, empowering them to pursue active lifestyles through physical fitness and competitive sports. The organization’s mission resonates with the storyline of Wicked, particularly through the characters of Elphaba and her sister, Nessarose. Nessarose, portrayed by actor and wheelchair user Marissa Bode, exemplifies resilience and strength, echoing the Wicked theme that “everyone deserves the chance to fly” and reach their fullest potential.

“CAF’s mission is about breaking down barriers so everyone can pursue their dreams, no matter their physical abilities,” said Kristine Entwistle, CEO of Challenged Athletes Foundation. “This partnership with Wicked and NBCUniversal amplifies that message, highlighting the unique abilities within each of us.”

This PSA creatively intercuts scenes from Wicked with real-life footage of CAF athletes, illustrating the journey of overcoming obstacles, reaching new heights and the profound impact of mentorship. Through this collaboration, CAF and NBCUniversal aim to raise awareness of the importance of accessibility and inclusivity, celebrating individuals who defy limitations and embrace their full potential.

View the PSA here: CAF Wicked PSA.

This is the second collaboration between NBCUniversal and CAF to produce a PSA that leverages major moments in the cultural zeitgeist to make a difference. The first was around the 2024 Paralympic Games, when NBCUniversal invited CAF to be a client in its Creative Impact Lab, an award-winning social impact program that helps raise awareness for nonprofits through marketing. The company provided a grant to nonprofit agency Venice Arts and commissioned them to create an inspiring :30 PSA featuring Team USA Athlete and Paralympian Derek Loccident. Throughout the production process, apprentices from Venice Arts received creative guidance from NBCUniversal employee volunteers. The PSA created in the Lab garnered over 116M impressions through donated on-air and online inventory leading up to and throughout the Paralympic Games.

“Wicked and the Paralympic Games are two major priorities for the company, with a tremendous amount of the company’s marketing muscle behind them,” said Hilary Smith, Executive Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility, NBCUniversal. “We are so pleased to connect the themes of these two cultural events with the amazing work that CAF does, in an effort to help raise awareness for accessibility and inspire audiences to follow their dreams.”

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches the quality of life. For three transformative decades, CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive sports movement, catalyzing change, and redefining possibilities. Since its inception in 1994, CAF has raised over $178 million and fulfilled 48,000 funding requests from people with physical disabilities across all 50 states and more than 73 countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF's mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit www.challengedathletes.org.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group, and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

About Universal Pictures’ Wicked

One of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its journey to the big screen as a spectacular cinematic event this holiday season.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning and Oscar®-nominated powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman gilded by privilege who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Olivier Award winner and Emmy nominee Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond.

Wicked is produced by Marc Platt p.g.a. (La La Land, The Little Mermaid), whose films, television shows and stage productions have earned a combined 46 Oscar® nominations, 58 Emmy nominations and 36 Tony nominations, and by multiple Tony winner David Stone (Kimberly Akimbo, Next to Normal), with whom Platt produced the blockbuster Wicked stage musical. The executive producers are Stephen Schwartz, David Nicksay, Jared LeBoff, Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox.

Wicked is based on the generation-defining musical stage play with music and lyrics by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire. The screenplay is by Winnie Holzman and Winnie Holzman & Dana Fox. The film score is by John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.

The Broadway stage musical is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Pictures, the Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

