Melissa Midzor Named Director of NIST’s Communications Technology Laboratory

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has named Melissa Midzor as the new director of the agency’s Communications Technology Laboratory (CTL).

CTL, one of NIST’s six research laboratories, focuses on advancing communications technology through research and development in core network technologies, next-generation wireless systems, public safety communications, smart infrastructure and spectrum sharing. Through the creation of standards, precision instrumentation, and simulation tools, CTL aims to enhance measurement capabilities and support the commercialization of emerging wireless technologies.

“Melissa's academic expertise and practical background makes her an invaluable asset to NIST as we continue to push the boundaries of communications technology,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and NIST Director Laurie E. Locascio. “She’s been instrumental in spearheading important initiatives like the National Advanced Spectrum and Communications Test Network (NASCTN) and the Advanced Wireless Test Platform. Her experience is crucial as we promote innovation in advanced communications while working to ensure that our communications systems are reliable, private and secure.”

Since 2018, Midzor has served as the program manager of NASCTN, working closely with federal agencies and industry to resolve complex spectrum-sharing challenges and enabling data-driven decisions. In 2021, she also became chief of the new Spectrum Technology and Research Division at NIST, developing innovative measurement methods and tools to enhance spectrum access, sharing and atmospheric sensing.

Before joining NIST, Midzor served as the division director for Electronic Warfare Integrated Laboratories at the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), where she supported electronic warfare and radio frequency compatibility across the joint services for over 15 years. She was NAVAIR’s first senior scientific technology manager for electromagnetic warfare (EW), directing collaborative research efforts to enable the next generation of EW. She also spent two years in the Assistant Secretary of Defense (Research and Engineering) Electronic Warfare and Countermeasures Office at the Pentagon.

Midzor holds a Ph.D. in physics from the California Institute of Technology, specializing in nanotechnology, and dual B.A. degrees in physics and sociology from the University of Colorado Boulder.

