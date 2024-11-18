Secretary Naig Welcomes Nominations for Renewable Fuels Marketing Awards

DES MOINES, Iowa (Nov. 18, 2024) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today encouraged Iowans to nominate fuel marketers and gas station owners in their communities for the Renewable Fuels Marketing Awards. The Secretary’s annual awards recognize retailers that go above and beyond in their efforts to promote homegrown, renewable fueling options and develop innovative strategies to highlight the availability and affordability of higher biofuel blends at their retail locations.

“American-made renewable fuels like ethanol and biodiesel not only save Iowa drivers money at the pump and provide more consumer choice, but they also increase corn and soybean prices for Iowa farmers, support the ag economy and provide thousands of good jobs in our rural communities,” said Secretary Naig. “I encourage Iowans to nominate gas stations in your community who are leaders in helping consumers save money by promoting these affordable renewable fuels.”

The retailers receiving strongest consideration for the award will be those who market renewable fuels in innovative and creative ways including, but not limited to, hosting special events, developing creative signage, initiating new marketing campaigns, and dramatically increasing the availability of renewable fuels options for Iowa drivers.

Two awards are presented annually: one to a retailer for their work on ethanol marketing and one to a retailer for their work on biodiesel marketing. The 2024 awardees were Hy-Vee, for ethanol, and Reif Oil Company, for biodiesel.

Iowa’s renewable fuels industry continues to enjoy strong momentum. Iowa leads the nation in the production of ethanol and biodiesel and is the first state in the country to have an E15 Access Standard. Enacted in 2022, the E15 Access Standard requires most Iowa retailers to offer E15 for sale by January 1, 2026. The state’s Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program (RFIP), managed by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, provides cost-share assistance to gas stations to upgrade their fueling infrastructure. With ample cost-share assistance currently available, it is an ideal time for even more gas stations to upgrade their infrastructure. Over the history of the program, the state has invested over $88 million which has leveraged an industry investment of over $260 million.

To nominate a deserving retailer who is selling higher blends of either ethanol or biodiesel, complete the form and return it to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship by the close of business on Wednesday, December 18. The completed form may be e-mailed to media@IowaAgriculture.gov.