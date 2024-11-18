Oil-Dri Corporation of America Named a Winner of the 2024 Chicagoland Top Workplaces Award by the Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) has once again received the honor of winning a Chicagoland Top Workplace award by the Chicago Tribune. The 2024 award is based solely on teammate feedback gathered through a confidential survey issued by a third-party. The survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, such as feeling respected and supported, having opportunities for growth, and being empowered to execute.

Daniel S. Jaffee, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are truly honored to receive this Chicagoland Top Workplace award for the seventh time. This recognition highlights our dedication to creating a supportive and enriching workplace that embraces high ethical standards based on our We Care values. I am grateful for each and every teammate’s commitment to making Oil-Dri a place where people feel valued and inspired to do their best work. Together, we have created a very special culture, and I could not be more proud.”

About Oil-Dri

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health, bleaching clay and fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about the Company, visit oildri.com.

Contact:

Leslie A. Garber

Director of Investor Relations

Oil-Dri Corporation of America

InvestorRelations@oildri.com

(312) 321-1515

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.