Skyvia Celebrates 10 Years of Contributing to the Data Integration Industry

PRAGUE, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyvia , a universal cloud data platform, marks its 10th anniversary this November. Founded in 2014, Skyvia has evolved from a small group focused on Salesforce Data Loader to a comprehensive data integration platform with a team of over 50 professionals and 2,000+ customers.

Skyvia began with a vision to empower businesses through seamless data connectivity, enabling them to make informed decisions and unlock the full potential of their data. After introducing the Salesforce Data Loader in 2014, Skyvia kept expanding the platform’s capabilities to keep up with the growing needs of data-driven businesses. Key company milestones include the launch of Backup and Query in 2015, Connect for seamless API integration in 2018, and Data Flow and Control Flow tools in 2021. In 2024, Skyvia introduced Automation, a brand-new product for connecting business applications and building complex workflows to automate repetitive manual tasks.

“Over the past 10 years, we’ve focused on delivering reliable, cost-effective solutions that empower companies of all sizes to manage their data effectively,” said Oleksandr Khirnyi, Chief Product Officer at Skyvia. “Our journey has always been on advancing data integration solutions, but ultimately, it's about helping our clients to achieve meaningful, data-driven results in every aspect of their business.”

Skyvia’s Partner Program

As part of its 10th-anniversary celebration, Skyvia invites businesses to join its Partner Program, an opportunity designed to help companies meet a wide range of clients’ data integration needs. With a network of over 370 members, Skyvia welcomes you to partner, whether you're a System Integrator, IT Consultant, MSP or Value Added Reseller, Software Vendor, Business Analyst, or CRM Consultant. Skyvia encourages companies to join its Partner Program to benefit from a rewarding, collaborative partnership and strengthen their presence in the SaaS data integration space.

Recognition and Awards

Skyvia's focus on ease of use, cost-effectiveness, and scalability has earned it multiple top ratings:

Top Data Integration Tool on TrustRadius

Top Rated ETL Tool on G2 and TrustRadius

and Rated 4.8/5 on G2 and Capterra and 9.7/10 on TrustRadius



Moving forward, Skyvia continues its mission to democratize the Data Integration market and create user-friendly solutions that work for both business users and IT specialists.

About Skyvia

Skyvia is a universal cloud data platform for ETL, ELT, Reverse ETL, data migration, one-way and bidirectional data synchronization, workflow automation, real-time connectivity, and more. With a vast library of 190+ connectors, Skyvia provides seamless integration among various cloud applications, databases, and data warehouses, including Salesforce, Dynamics CRM, QuickBooks Online, SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and others.

Key Solutions:

ETL, ELT and Reverse-ETL

Workflow Automation

SaaS Backup & Restore

Real-Time Connectivity

Online SQL Query Builder



Skyvia offers flexible pricing plans for each product, making it suitable for businesses of any size. The company is trusted by thousands of organizations in over 120 countries.

Media Contact Natalia Polomkina press@skyvia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.