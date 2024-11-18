HeartLung Technologies Presented AI-CAC™ and AI-CVD™ Research Studies at the American Heart Association 2024 Conference

AI-CVD components includes AutoChamber, AutoBMD, and several other opportunistic measurements in a CAC scan. AI-CAC with calcium score, calcified plaque characterization, and cardiac chambers volumes. AI-CVD vs PREVENT Risk Score Dr. Morteza Naghavi, founder of HeartLung Technologies Meet Dr. Naghavi and Dr. Wong Co-Authors of AI-CVD at AHA 2024

CHICAGO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HeartLung Technologies is thrilled to announce that seven of its scientific research studies were presented at the 2024 Annual Scientific Sessions of the American Heart Association that coincided with the 100th anniversary of the Heart Association.The event, which took place on November 16-18, 2024, brought a large number of cardiovascular specialists, including physicians, nurses, research scientists, and industry experts, to Chicago.The presentations by HeartLung Technologies showcase cutting-edge research and innovations that have the potential to significantly impact cardiovascular healthcare in the field of primary prevention. Th following studies have been accepted for presentations:The AHA24 presentations by HeartLung Technologies showcase cutting-edge research and innovations that have the potential to significantly impact cardiovascular healthcare. Th following studies have been accepted for presentations:1. AI-CVD : Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Opportunistic Screening of Coronary Artery Calcium Computed Tomography Scans for Predicting CVD Events and All-Cause Mortality: The Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA)2. Incorporating AI-enabled Left Atrial Volume Measurement from Coronary Artery Calcium Scans (AI-CAC) to CHA2DS2s-VASc Risk Score Improves Stroke Prediction in the Asymptomatic Population: The Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis3. AI-enabled Cardiac Chambers Volumetry in Coronary Artery Calcium Scans (AI-CAC) vs. ASCVD Pooled Cohorts Equation and PREVENT Risk Scores: The Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis4. Coronary Artery Calcium Scans Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI-CAC) Predicts Atrial Fibrillation and Stroke Comparably to Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging: The Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA)5. Automated Left Ventricular Volumetry using Artificial Intelligence in Coronary Calcium Scans (AI-CAC) Predicts Heart Failure Comparably to Cardiac MRI and Outperforms NT-proBNP: The Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA)6. AI-enabled bone mineral density (AutoBMD AI) measurement in coronary artery calcium (CAC) scans associated with high CAC score independently of conventional risk factors: Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA)7. AI-enabled Cardiac Chambers Volumetry in Non-Contrast Cardiac CT scans (AI-CAC) Detects HFrEF vs. HFpEFList of AHA 2024 Abstracts Coauthors:Morteza Naghavi, MDa, Anthony P. Reeves, PhDb, Kyle Atlas, BSa, Chenyu Zhang, MSa, Thomas Atlas, MDc, Claudia Henschke, PhD., MDd, David Yankelevitz, MDd, Matthew J. Budoff, MDe, Dong Li, PhDe, Wenjun Fan, MD, PhDm, Ruilin Yu, MPHn, Andrea Branch, MDd, Ning Ma, PhDd, Rowena Yip, PhDd, Sion K. Roy, MDe, Khurram Nasir, M.Df, Sabee Molloi, PhDg, Zahi Fayad, PhDf, Michael V. McConnell, MD, MSEEh, Ioannis Kakadiaris, MDi, Javier Zuelueta, MDd, David J. Maron, MDh, Jagat Narula, MD, PhDi, Prediman Shah, MDo, Kim Williams, MDj, Daniel Levy, M.Dk, Nathan D. Wong, PhDl.a. HeartLung.AI, Houston, TX, 77021b. Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY 14853c. Tustin Teleradiology, Tustin, CA 92780d. Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, NY 10029e. The Lundquist Institute, Torrance, CA 90502f. Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston, TX 77030g. Department of Radiology, University of California Irvine, CA 92697h. Department of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, 94305i. The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, TX, 77030j. University of Louisville, Louisville, KYk. Population Sciences Branch, Division of Intramural Research, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Maryland, 20824l. Heart Disease Prevention Program, Division of Cardiology, University of California Irvine, CA 92697m. Department of Epidemiology & Biostatistics, University of California Irvine, CA 92697n. Department of Epidemiology, University of California, Los Angeles, CA 90095o. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA, 90048Every year AHA’s scientific review committee selects presentations through a rigorous peer-review process. The fact that HeartLung Technologies received acceptance for 7 presentations speaks volume for the scientific power of HeartLung’s outstanding team. The AI-CAC™ and AI-CVD™ studies demonstrate the company's ongoing commitment to advancing cardiovascular health in preventive cardiology through the power of AI.Dr. Morteza Naghavi, the founder and president of HeartLung Technologies expressed his pride in the team's accomplishments "I'm so proud of our team at HeartLung and our esteemed academic collaborators" said Dr. Naghavi. "Our goal is to advance preventive cardiology with AI." This year AHA celebrated its 100th year anniversary in Chicago along with the 2024 Annual Scientific Sessions where HeartLung Technologies presented its AI-CAC™ and AI-CVD™ research studies.About HeartLung TechnologiesHeartLung Technologies aims to help people live long by eliminating preventable deaths caused by heart attacks, lung cancer, osteoporosis, chronic pulmonary obstructive disease (COPD), fatty liver disease, and other deadly medical conditions. HeartLung’s team of industry-leading physicians and engineers are dedicated to increasing people's life-span and health-span by starting with taking out America’s most deadly killers: heart disease and lung cancer. HeartLung is innovating for the millions of Americans and many more worldwide who can benefit from early detection of preventable fatal diseases. HeartLung.AI is a portfolio company of American Heart Technologies (AHT) founded by Dr. Morteza Naghavi, a leader in preventive cardiology and health-tech, former faculty of Texas Heart Institute and University of Texas in 2007. AHT was established as a vehicle for commercialization of innovative healthcare solutions, three of which received FDA approval and were commercialized under portfolio companies Endothelix Inc., and CardioNexus Corp, and HeartLung Corp.For more information about HeartLung Technologies, please visit www.heartlung.ai . and www.americanhearttechnologies.com

