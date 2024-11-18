Victim recovered in August 2023 following traffic stop initiated by Sheriff’s Deputies

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Anthony Charles Holmes, 33, of Cleveland, Ohio, who was previously convicted of trafficking a 16-year-old female, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 60 years.

Holmes transported the underage victim from South Carolina to Atlanta to perform commercial sex acts. The 16-year-old female, who had been reported missing out of South Carolina, was recovered on Aug. 2, 2023, following a traffic stop initiated by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Holmes was indicted by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit on Oct. 31, 2023. He was found guilty on all counts of the indictment on Oct. 21, 2024, following a five-day jury trial in Greene County.

Co-defendant Jameesha Harris, who assisted in the transportation of the 16-year-old female for the purpose of commercial sex, previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison for human trafficking and other charges.

“This sentence demonstrates the severity of the crimes committed by Anthony Holmes and the abuse and exploitation endured by this survivor,” said Carr. “We’re grateful to know that she’s now safe and receiving the resources she needs to recover and rebuild her life. Let this send a message to anyone who seeks to engage in human trafficking in our state – you will be identified and held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Maggie Meetze. It was investigated by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit, with assistance from Criminal Investigator Frances Reyes, Analyst Umniah Al Bayati, and former Analyst Shawn Henry of the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

“The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is committed to protecting victims and holding traffickers accountable,” said Greene County Sheriff Donnie Harrison. “This was a team effort, and we will continue to coordinate with our law enforcement partners to put a stop to human trafficking in our community.”

“This outcome would not have been possible without the cooperation of our law enforcement partners at the Attorney General’s Office, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and GBI,” said Taliaferro County Sheriff Tia McWilliams. “The Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office will remain vigilant in its mission to protect Georgia’s children and combat human trafficking in our community.”

“Today’s sentence sends a clear and powerful message: those who exploit and traffic our children will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “The work of our law enforcement partners, including the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office, and the GBI’s HEAT Unit, has been critical in bringing justice to this victim. We will continue to relentlessly pursue those who commit these heinous crimes and ensure that survivors are provided the resources they need to heal and rebuild their lives.”

Case Summary

On Aug. 2, 2023, a Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy was conducting highway interdiction efforts in the area of Greensboro when he observed a white Cadillac sedan with illegal window tint stop improperly at the intersection of GA-15 and GA-77.

Anthony Holmes was driving the vehicle, while Jameesha Harris and a 16-year-old female were traveling as passengers. After observing the traffic violation, the Deputy activated his emergency lights and siren to initiate a stop. Holmes sped away, resulting in a pursuit. Once Holmes crossed into Taliaferro County from Greene County, the Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit and assisted in pitting the vehicle.

Following the pit maneuver, and during the initial field investigation, Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies learned that the 16-year-old passenger had been reported missing out of South Carolina after having previously been reported missing by her family in Ohio. Given these reports and multiple red flags indicating the child may be a victim of sex trafficking, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office contacted the GBI’s HEAT Unit to assist with the investigation. The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit joined in the effort soon after.

During the pursuit and the weeks that followed, deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office also located a firearm, more than 28 grams of cocaine prepared for distribution and over one ounce of marijuana, among other evidence.

On April 8, 2024, Jameesha Harris was convicted on one count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude, one count of Trafficking in Cocaine, and one count of Possession of Marijuana. She was sentenced to 25 years, with the first 10 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation. Harris is also required to register as a sex offender.

Holmes Guilty Verdict and Sentencing

On Oct. 21, 2024, Anthony Charles Holmes was found guilty of the following charges:

1 count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude – O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46(c)(2)

1 count of Trafficking in Cocaine – O.C.G.A. § 16-13-31(a)(1)(A)

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony – O.C.G.A. § 16-11-106(b)(1) and O.C.G.A. § 16-11-106(b)(4)

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon – O.C.G.A. § 16-11-131(b)

1 count of Possession of Marijuana – O.C.G.A. § 16-13-30(j)(1)

1 count of Fleeing and Attempting to Elude a Police Officer – O.C.G.A. § 40-6-395(c)(1)

1 count of Window Tint Violation – O.C.G.A. § 40-8-73.1(b)(2)

The defendant was sentenced on Nov. 13, 2024.

About the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit

In 2019, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp and leaders in the Georgia General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created the first-of-its-kind statewide Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

Since its inception, Carr's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has secured 50 criminal convictions and rescued and assisted nearly 200 children.

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is housed in the Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.