One Week Left for Georgia Survivors to Apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance after Tropical Storm Debby

ATLANTA – Nov. 25, 2024 is the deadline for residents who lost income due to Tropical Storm Debby, damage Aug. 4—20, 2024, to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).

Georgians in Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Long and Screven counties who were affected by the storm may be eligible for DUA to help compensate for income lost as a direct result of the disaster. Individuals in these counties must first apply for regular unemployment insurance on the Georgia Department of Labor website at Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or call 1-877-709-8185 .

Applicants should be prepared to provide proof of earnings for the most recently completed tax year. Acceptable proof of earnings includes copies of the most recently completed income tax returns, quarterly estimated income tax payment records, or similar documents.

DUA benefits may also be available to individuals who became the breadwinner or who provide major financial support for a household because the head of the household died as a direct result of Tropical Storm Debby. Individuals applying for benefits under such circumstances must present proof of the head of household's death, such as a death certificate or affidavit.

The deadline for those who lost income because of Hurricane Helene depends on the county you live in. Visit this website to learn more: Disaster Unemployment Assistance | Georgia Department of Labor.

