“Turning On the All Season” - Business and Community Leaders Come Together to Boost Year-round Economy of Southampton

Southampton Inn Logo Southampton Deputy Mayor Len Zinnanti, Southampton Mayor Bill Manger, Stony Brook University, Vice-President Wendy Pearson, Southampton Inn Owner, Dede Gotthelf (Photo Credit: Lisa Tamburini) Southampton Mayor Bill Manger (Photo Credit: Lisa Tamburini) Kristen Reynolds, President, Discover Long Island (Photo Credit: Lisa Tamburini) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: Lisa Tamburini)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southampton Inn hosted local business and community leaders for the first get-together of the Fall for a lively discussion as to how best to boost the year-round economy to help local businesses, nonprofits and cultural institutions.Bill Manger, Mayor of Southampton Village, joined community leaders including Kristen Reynolds, Discover Long Island, Wendy Pearson, Stony Brook University, Ian Duke, Southampton Social Club/Union Burger, Julie Ratner, Ellen Hermanson Foundation, Stephanie Bitis, Dan’s Papers, Donna Rubin, Andrea Wuitschik, and Virna Demera among others.Representative for the Southampton Inn said, “The Village of Southampton has so much to offer year-round. Our villages are vibrant with cultural events and it’s the perfect time to enjoy our beautiful outdoors with hiking and beach walks. There are great room rates, restaurant deals, and retail sales. Plus we are only two hours away from Manhattan by car, train or Jitney.”Mayor Manger spoke about how he saw no longer an “on” or “off” season, but rather Southampton being an “All-Season” destination. Several important Village improvements and upcoming events such as the reopening of the Southampton Cinema and plans for celebrations for Veteran’s Day and their Thanksgiving Parade.Kristen Reynolds, President & CEO of Discover Long Island said, “With the help and participation of our East End partners, Discover Long Island has launched a year-round marketing effort to showcase the beauty and vibrance of our many East End destinations including Southampton Village,” said Discover Long Island President & CEO, Kristen Reynolds. “Our new year-round marketing message speaks to visitors and locals alike through print and digital marketing across Long Island media channels as well as NYC and includes creative messaging on Taxi-toppers, LIRR trains, Times Square billboards and through mobile targeting at iconic NYC winter festivals and events. Sharing the beauty and benefits of Long Island in the fall and winter only adds to our strategy for a strong and sustainable tourism economy.”The gathering was held at Claude’s Restaurant at the Southampton Inn where Guests enjoyed drinks and light hors d’oeuvres.About the Southampton Inn:The Southampton Inn has 90 thoughtfully appointed, charming rooms laid out in a Tudor style village design set in acres of manicured lawns in the heart of the village of Southampton. World famous beaches, boutiques, restaurants and local gems are only minutes away on foot. The Inn is the perfect home base to enjoy all the Hamptons has to offer from historic villages, museums, art galleries, and more, all at a great value for money price point. Breakfast is served every day at Claude’s and brunch on the weekends. Claude’s, The Library, The Ballroom and gardens are all popular spots for parties and events.For more information, please visit: www.southamptoninn.com I: @Southampton_Inn | F: @SouthamptonInn | X/T: @Southampton_Inn

