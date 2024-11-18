PHILIPPINES, November 18 - Press Release

November 16, 2024 Gatchalian wants to probe online sexual abuse and exploitation of children Senator Win Gatchalian has filed a resolution seeking to investigate the proliferation of online sexual abuse and exploitation of children in the country in a bid to provide a safer online environment for young people. "It is important that we make sure that child protection systems are functional to address the reporting, response, prosecution, and rehabilitation of children victimized by perpetrators of online sexual abuse and exploitation," Gatchalian said as he filed proposed Senate Resolution 1229. He noted that the Philippines has emerged as a global hotspot for online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC) due to various factors that include poverty, underdevelopment, digital payment systems, relatively high English proficiency of Filipinos, and high demand from foreign perpetrators exacerbating the issue. The senator further pointed out that in the recent Scale of Harm report of the International Justice Mission, nearly half a million Filipino children were trafficked online via live streaming in 2022. He said that about 74% of sexual abuse cases against children were found to be perpetrated by people closest to them or individuals within the victims' "circle of trust" referring to parents, close relatives, and those who assert moral influence over the child. Also, according to data from the Philippine National Police's Women and Children's Protection Center, more than 17,600 reported cases of child rights violations were recorded in 2023. A substantial number of these cases are online sexual abuse and exploitation violations against children. "With the proliferation of OSAEC seriously threatening the safety and welfare of Filipino children, there is a need for the Senate to ensure that all stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, national and local government, and the private sector prioritize child protection and support a united front against the exploitation of children," Gatchalian emphasized. The senator also said there is a need to strengthen international cooperation to improve data-sharing and cross-border prosecution, enhance the accountability of digital platforms, including social media companies to proactively detect and remove harmful content, and implement comprehensive public awareness campaigns educating communities, particularly vulnerable groups about the dangers of OSAEC. Gatchalian gustong paimbestigahan ang 'Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children' Naghain si Senador Win Gatchalian ng resolusyon na naglalayong imbestigahan ang paglaganap ng Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children o OSAEC sa bansa sa layuning makapagbigay ng isang mas ligtas na online environment para sa mga kabataan. "Mahalagang tiyakin natin na ang mga sistema ng pagbibigay proteksyon sa mga bata ay gumagana upang tugunan ang pag-uulat, pagtugon, pag-uusig, at rehabilitasyon ng mga batang biktima ng mga gumagawa ng online sexual abuse at exploitation," sabi ni Gatchalian kasunod ng paghahain niya ng Senate Resolution 1229. Nabanggit niya na ang Pilipinas ay lumitaw bilang isang global hotspot pagdating sa OSAEC dahil sa iba't ibang dahilan tulad ng kahirapan, underdevelopment, digital payment systems, medyo mataas na English proficiency ng mga Pilipino, at mataas na demand mula sa mga dayuhang salarin na nagpapalala sa isyu. Ipinunto pa ng senador na sa kamakailang ulat ng Scale of Harm ng International Justice Mission, halos kalahating milyong batang Pilipino ang na-traffic online sa pamamagitan ng live streaming noong 2022. Aniya, humigit-kumulang 74% ng mga kaso ng pang-aabusong sekswal laban sa mga bata ang natuklasan na ginawa ng mga taong pinakamalapit sa kanila o mga indibidwal sa loob ng "circle of trust" ng mga biktima o malalapit sa kanila tulad ng malapit na kamag-anak, mga magulang, at yaong naggigiit ng moral na impluwensya sa bata. Gayundin, ayon sa datos mula sa Philippine National Police Women and Children's Protection Center, mahigit 17,600 naiulat na kaso ng mga paglabag sa karapatan ng bata ang naitala noong 2023. Malaking bilang ng mga kasong ito ay pang-aabusong sekswal sa online at mga exploitation violation laban sa mga bata. "Sa paglaganap ng OSAEC na seryosong nagbabanta sa kaligtasan at kapakanan ng mga batang Pilipino, kailangan ng Senado na tiyakin na ang lahat ng stakeholder -- kabilang ang mga ahensyang nagpapatupad ng batas, pambansa at lokal na pamahalaan, at pribadong sektor-- ay inuuna ang pangangalaga sa bata at sinusuportahan ang adbokasiyang lumalaban sa pananamantala sa mga bata," diin ni Gatchalian. Sinabi rin ng senador na may pangangailangan na palakasin ang pandaigdigang kooperasyon upang mapabuti ang pagbabahagi ng data at pag-uusig sa cross-border; mapahusay ang pananagutan ng mga digital platform, kabilang ang mga kumpanya ng social media upang maagap na matukoy at maalis ang mga tinaguriang 'harmful content;' at maipatupad ang komprehensibong pampublikong awareness campaign sa mga komunidad, partikular na ang vulnerable groups tungkol sa mga panganib ng OSAEC.

