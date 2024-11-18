Changelly Introduces Black Friday Campaign with Crypto Deals and Prize Pool

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Changelly, a global instant crypto exchange platform, announces its Black Friday campaign from November 15 through December 6, 2024. Aiming to boost mass adoption and make crypto more accessible to users during the Black Friday season, Changelly has launched a selection of deals, promo codes, and discounts for its new and loyal users. Changelly's Black Friday campaign aims to introduce the spirit of the traditional shopping season to the Web3 space and its users.

With Topper by Uphold as the general partner and Cointelegraph as the media partner, Changelly’s Black Friday aims to boost the crypto experience of all its participants and features an array of offers:

Reduced Fees for Crypto Exchanges

Changelly gives users the option to exchange crypto assets at competitive floating rates. For transactions of $500 and above, users can get special discounted rates by applying the promo code BF2024. This offer provides users with a discount of up to $1,000 on fees and aims to position Changelly as a cost-effective instant exchange platform in the market during this holiday season.

$5,000 Giveaway to 5 Winners

To drive user engagement, Changelly has announced a Black Friday giveaway. All registered users who complete any purchase or exchange at floating rates through December 6 will be automatically entered into the draw. Five winners will get to share a $5,000 prize pool.

Discounts on Service Fees while Purchasing Crypto

Through an alliance with Topper by Uphold, Changelly's fiat provider and the general partner of this campaign, the platform is offering a 50% reduction on processing fees for cryptocurrency purchases. This discount is accessible to users by applying the promo code BUY2024, designed to lower the barrier to entry for those looking to invest in digital assets.

Zifa Mae, Head of Product at Changelly, shared a distinctive perspective on the campaign: "This Black Friday, we're not just slashing prices—we're redefining the crypto landscape with tailored offers for this holiday season. Our platform is becoming a crucible where market volatility meets opportunity, allowing both seasoned traders and crypto-curious individuals to forge their financial futures. We're not merely facilitating transactions; we're catalyzing a shift in how people perceive and interact with digital assets during this high-stakes period."

"Changelly has a knack for identifying amazing milestones in the industry and celebrating them. Topper is thrilled to partner with Changelly again on an exciting promotion for their existing community and newcomers, especially at a time when there’s a lot of enthusiasm for the crypto market."—Robin O’Connell, CEO at Uphold Enterprise, commented.

Users can learn more about all offers and rules of the Black Friday campaign here.

About Changelly

Changelly is a global crypto exchange platform serving over 7 million users worldwide. Founded in 2015, Changelly offers crypto-to-crypto and fiat-to-crypto exchanges of over 330,000 trading pairs with 24/7 live customer support. As a CeDeFi ecosystem, Changelly provides its B2B partners with instant exchange APIs, a platform for listing, and a DEX aggregator for decentralized swaps.

Changelly is available on the desktop (website), iOS (App Store), and Android (Google Play).

About Topper

Topper, the easy fiat on-ramp, is a quick-to-implement web3 payment tool that lets crypto projects process more of their customers’ payments. The Topper payment widget is built to simplify the payment process, accept more currencies, and deliver higher approval rates. Developed by Uphold, the web3 financial platform.

