TalentAlly Partners with AI Geo to Launch Complimentary AI-Powered Interview Practice Sessions for Job Seekers

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TalentAlly LLC, a subsidiary company of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN), and a leading diversity recruitment solution and job board in the United States, announces a strategic partnership with AI Geometric Ltd. (“AI Geo”) to offer job seekers three complimentary, AI-powered virtual interview practice sessions. This collaboration strengthens TalentAlly’s competitive position, enhances user engagement, creates new revenue streams, and advances automated candidate screening for employers.

This AI-driven interview solution fills a market gap by integrating resume review insights with realistic interview practice. These AI-powered virtual interview practice sessions simulate real interview scenarios, providing personalized feedback that helps candidates refine their responses, build confidence, and practice in a stress-free environment. Upcoming features include Human-Based Multi-Agent Group Interview, Agent-Based Group Interview, and a realistic visual experience through advanced lip-syncing technology.

For employers, TalentAlly and AI Geo are exploring AI-driven automation to streamline candidate screening, providing deeper insights into candidates' skills, behaviors, and cultural fit—leading to more efficient hiring decisions.

Adam He, CEO of Professional Diversity Network, Inc., stated, "This partnership benefits not only our job seekers and employers but also provides valuable insights into hiring trends, candidate strengths, and industry demands. These insights will guide our future business strategies and enhance our appeal to investors."

Jeffery Zeng, CEO of AI Geo added, "Our partnership with TalentAlly accelerates the growth of AI Geo’s interview platform, enabling us to refine our technology, expand market presence, and strengthen our position in the competitive HR tech space."

Employers recruiting through TalentAlly’s network will benefit from a more efficient hiring process, connecting with candidates who are better prepared and more confident in their interview skills. This added layer of candidate readiness ensures that companies continue to benefit from a diverse, highly qualified talent pool ready to meet today’s workplace challenges.

About TalentAlly

TalentAlly LLC is a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. Through an online platform and our relationship recruitment affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to recruit diverse employees. Our mission is to bridge the gap between diverse individuals and inclusive companies by providing a platform that empowers job seekers in their pursuit of fulfilling careers. We envision a world where individuals from minority groups have equal opportunities to thrive in workplaces that champion diversity, equity, and inclusion.

For more information about TalentAlly, please visit www.talentally.com .

Professional Diversity Network, Inc (IPDN).

TalentAlly is a business unit operated by Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

For more information about Professional Diversity Network, Inc, please visit www.ipdn.com .

About AI Geo

AI Geometric is revolutionizing interview preparation with advanced AI technology, offering immersive, personalized interview simulations that help job seekers refine their skills, build confidence, and improve their chances of success. For businesses, our platform enhances hiring by aligning candidate profiles with company values and culture, ensuring better job fits and fostering long-term, productive relationships. AI Geometric makes the hiring process more efficient and effective for both candidates and employers.

For more information, visit www.aigeometric.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about IPDN's view of its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: any projections of earnings, revenue, or other financial items; any statements regarding the adequacy, availability, and sources of capital, any statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding the future benefits of the investment described in this release, including the development of new revenue streams or the availability of distributions on any securities; any statements relating to the future reinstatement of the license described in this release by the applicable regulatory authorities; any statements concerning proposed new products, services, or developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In addition, there is uncertainty about the continuous spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it may have on the Company’s operations, the demand for the Company’s products, and global economic activity in general. IPDN may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about PDN’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, whether known or unknown, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “will make,” “will be,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “endeavor to,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and PDN undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.

