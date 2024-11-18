Vital Farms Reimagines the Iconic Gingerbread House; Releases Limited-Edition Holiday ‘Gingerbread Farmhouse Kit’ in Partnership with Supernatural and King Arther Baking Company

The new seasonal kit is an ‘eggs-ellent’ gift or group activity that puts a playful spin on a classic holiday tradition

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) is pecking the halls and raising the standards of a classic baking tradition this year with the new Gingerbread Farmhouse Kit. The limited-edition kits, made in partnership with Supernatural and King Arthur Baking Company, are filled with everything you need to bake, build, and decorate a gingerbread barn using high-quality ingredients from this trio of premium brands. Contents include Vital Farms® pasture-raised egg and butter coupons, gingerbread and icing mixes from King Arthur Baking, plant-based and dye-free sprinkles, melting morsels, and food colorings from Supernatural, hen and cow cookie cutters, and piping bags. An approachable barn blueprint with directions and a tutorial video can help anyone avoid a #PinterestFail.

“Vital Farms takes holiday traditions pretty seriously but, as always, we like to do things true to our brand and raise the standards along the way. So, we collaborated with two of our favorite baking brands to dream up this gingerbread kit that celebrates a lesser-known tradition in the farming community called ‘raising the barn,’ where farmers come together to help a farmer build their barn,” said Kathryn McKeon, Vital Farms Chief Marketing Officer. “We hope people enjoy gifting this kit or ‘raising the gingerbread barn’ together with friends and family as much as we enjoyed bringing this to life with our friends Supernatural and King Arthur.”

“This whimsical take on gingerbread is packed with the highest quality ingredients, delicious flavors, and seasonal charm," said Carmel Hagen, Founder, Supernatural. “From the chicken and cow cookies to the bright red barn blanketed in frosted ‘snow,’ this activity really delivers a farmhouse holiday right from the pasture.”

The simple ingredients and mixes included in the Gingerbread Farmhouse Kits are all free of the typical preservatives and artificial colors and flavors often found in the baking aisle, making it a holiday gift or activity you can feel good about sharing with your flock.

Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs and 90% grass-fed butter are produced by feathered girls and four-legged ladies who are treated with care and respect, with access to roam outside on fresh pastures. When mixed with King Arthur’s convenient gingerbread mix, full of flour spiced with molasses, ginger, and cinnamon, the resulting aromatic dough is the foundation of the gingerbread barn and hen and cow cookies. The cookies can ‘roam’ outside in the barn’s ‘pasture,’ just like Vital Farms hens and cows. Supernatural’s dye-free food colorings, made with vegetable-based ingredients like beet and spirulina, add vibrant color to King Arthur’s pre-measured icing mix, which serves as the sweet glue to raise the barn and adorn it and the cookies with flair. Supernatural’s dye-free Jingle Pop and Grassy Green sprinkles and melting morsels help bakers customize and further decorate their creations.

Gingerbread Farmhouse Kits are now available to purchase online for $65, while supplies last: https://www.supernaturalkitchen.com/shop-supernatural/vital-farms-supernatural-farmhouse-holiday-gingerbread-kit

ABOUT VITAL FARMS:

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 375 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware public benefit corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 24,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit https://vitalfarms.com/ .

ABOUT SUPERNATURAL:

Supernatural is the only locally-made and woman-led baking brand whose colorful products are made entirely from natural and plant-based sources. Supernatural’s array of plant-based food colors, sprinkles, frostings, and rainbow baking chips are free of controversial artificial colors, preservatives, animal products, and the top eight most common food allergens, unlike old-school decorating supplies that have historically dominated the market. Each of Supernatural’s vibrant colors is developed using hyper-concentrated vegetables and spices, which allows for 300% more vibrancy while remaining odorless and tasteless, ready to top any sweet treat. Supernatural was launched in 2017 by Carmel Hagen with the modern baker in mind – from professional to first-time bakers – with the goal of providing better-for-you essentials that make every kitchen a classroom for creativity, healthy eating, and human connection. Supernatural products can be found in Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods Market’s Northeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions (with select products available in additional locations), as well as on Amazon and Walmart.com. Supernatural products can also be found in select products from Milk Bar, Dr. Praeger’s, and more. Learn more at www.supernaturalkitchen.com, and follow along at @gosupernatural on Instagram.

ABOUT KING ARTHUR BAKING COMPANY:

King Arthur Baking Company has been sharing the joy of baking since 1790. Headquartered in Norwich, Vermont, a certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member, and 100% employee-owned, King Arthur Baking is the ultimate baking resource, providing the highest quality ingredients for the most delicious baked goods while inspiring connections and community through baking. King Arthur’s superior flours and mixes are available in supermarkets nationwide. Visit KingArthurBaking.com for more specialty baking items, mixes, gluten-free products, recipes, guides, and more. Follow King Arthur Baking Company on Facebook or Instagram .

