K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties Champion Digital Access During American Education Week

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- K3 Holdings , a privately held real estate investment firm with extensive holdings throughout the United States and Alpine LA Properties , a leasing company providing newly remodeled apartments at affordable rates in Los Angeles are recognizing American Education Week (Nov. 18-22) by honoring the achievements of public schools and emphasizing the importance of supporting students and educators. This year, both companies are focusing on closing the digital divide to ensure that all students, regardless of their economic status, have the resources they need to succeed in a digital age.“At K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties, we believe in the power of education to transform lives and build thriving communities,” said Michael Kadisha, Principal at K3 Holdings. “In today’s society, reliable internet access is not just a convenience but a necessity. By helping to close the digital divide, we can give every student a fair chance to learn, grow, and reach their full potential.”In an increasingly interconnected world, internet access has become critical for academic engagement, job opportunities, and community participation. Yet, the digital divide remains a significant barrier, particularly for students from underserved or rural communities, who are left without the digital tools essential for educational success.K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties are committed to helping bridge this gap through targeted support within their communities. The companies provide discounts and subsidies for internet access to residents, donate laptops and hotspots to students in need, and advocate for universal internet access. These initiatives are vital, but true connectivity for all requires collaboration between local organizations, government entities, and private sector leaders.“Universal internet access has the potential to transform lives and foster economic empowerment, now and for future generations,” said Nathan Kadisha, also a Principal at K3 Holdings. “Supporting students with the resources they need to engage fully in their education is an investment in a future where they can contribute to the community, drive economic growth, and lead fulfilling lives.”In a posting on the K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties websites company leaders stated in part:“…Universal internet access has the power to transform lives and drive economic empowerment—today and long into the future.In an increasingly digital economy, job opportunities, academic success, and community building all hinge on reliable internet access. When we equip students with the resources they need to participate fully in their education, we are investing in a future where they contribute to their communities, drive economic growth, and lead meaningful, fulfilling lives.Leaders in the public and private sectors must realize that the choices we make today for our students will shape the trajectory of our society, determining whether we move forward together towards a more inclusive and connected nation or leave millions behind in the digital divide…”“American Education Week is a timely reminder of the importance of supporting students and educators, and K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties call on leaders across the public and private sectors to recognize the impact of digital access on education,” Michael Kadisha said. “By taking action to bridge the digital divide, we can ensure that no student is left behind.”About K3 Holdings and Alpine LA PropertiesK3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties are committed to creating strong, vibrant communities through thoughtful property management and a focus on fostering neighborly connections. By hosting community events and providing quality living spaces, we strive to make our neighborhoods places where residents feel a sense of pride and belonging.###For more information or to schedule an interview with a K3 spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

