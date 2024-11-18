Foremost Clean Energy Announces Strategic Engagement with Red Cloud Financial Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (“Foremost” or the “Company”), an emerging North American uranium and lithium exploration company, is pleased to announce today that it has entered into a strategic agreement (the “Agreement”) with Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. ("RCFS" or "Red Cloud"), an arms-length independent contractor, to provide promotional services, including advice on marketing, communications and social media activities. Under the engagement, Red Cloud will be paid a fee of $10,000 per month effective October 14, 2024, for a twelve-month term which automatically renews month-to-month thereafter unless either party provides written notice of termination to the other party thirty (30) days prior to the date of termination.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Red Cloud will review and advise on non-deal road shows, review, draft and advise on traditional marketing documents, make introductions to, meet and communicate with corporate analysts, institutional and professional investors and retail brokers, provide traditional media support and assist in the creation of content for Red Cloud's exclusive RCTV platform and dissemination of content via RCTV, and other services as required by the Company. There are no performance obligations contained in the Agreement and Red Cloud will not receive common shares, stock options or any form of equity in the Company as compensation. Red Cloud is an IIROC regulated dealer and a leading provider of financial services to the global mining sector, with headquarters in Toronto, Canada and can be reached at 1-844-621-1251, 1-647-792-7978 or info@redcloudfs.com.

Jason Barnard, President and CEO of Foremost, comments: “We will be able to introduce our Athabasca Uranium Projects to a new audience by utilizing Red Cloud, a reputable company specializing in the mining and uranium industry. Nuclear energy is crucial for long-term sustainable growth in clean energy given the need for global decarbonization. This strategic marketing program should increase awareness of Foremost and provide us opportunities to engage with key retail and institutional investors in Canada and the United States.”

Equity Compensation

Foremost also announces that it has granted a total of 175,009 stock options (“Options”) and 222,491 Restricted Share Units (“RSUs”), collectively, (the “Awards”), to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Foremost’s Stock Incentive Plan (the “Plan”), adopted by shareholders of the Company at its annual general and special meeting held on January 25, 2024. The Plan’s goal is to create an incentive compensation program that is aligned with the Company’s long-term objectives. The Options are exercisable at a price of $2.76 per share and valid for a term of 3 to 5 years. A portion of the Options and RSUs are subject to vesting provisions. All Awards are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

The engagement of Red Cloud is subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and Nasdaq. The Awards were granted in accordance with the Plan and the policies of the CSE and Nasdaq.

About Foremost

Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (WKN: A3DCC8) is an emerging North American uranium and lithium exploration company with an option to earn up to a 70% interest in 10 prospective uranium properties (with the exception of the Hatchet Lake, where Foremost is able to earn up to 51%) spanning over 330,000 acres in the prolific, uranium-rich Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. As the demand for carbon-free energy continues to accelerate, domestically mined uranium and lithium are poised for dynamic growth, playing an important role in the clean energy mix of the future. Foremost’s uranium projects are at different stages of exploration, from grassroots to those with significant historical exploration and drill-ready targets. The Company’s mission is to make significant discoveries, alongside and in collaboration with Denison (TSX:DML, NYSE American: DNN), through systematic and disciplined exploration programs.

Foremost also has a portfolio of lithium projects at varying stages of development, which are located across 55,000+ acres in Manitoba and Quebec. For further information please visit the company’s website at www.foremostcleanenergy.com.

