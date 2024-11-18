Hanmi Bank Opens Korea Representative Office in Seoul’s International Finance Center

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HAFC) (“Hanmi”), today announced that Hanmi Bank opened its first representative office in Seoul, South Korea, which further enhances the bank’s U.S. Subsidiaries of Korean Companies (“USKC”) business initiative.

The new representative office is located within the International Finance Center Seoul (“IFC”) and will allow Hanmi Bank to better reach and support its USKC customer base. This latest effort complements the bank’s existing Korea Desks in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and Silicon Valley in California, and in key cities in New York, New Jersey, Georgia and Texas.

“This convenient location in the heart of Seoul’s financial center is an important milestone for our USKC initiative. Foreign direct investment from South Korea into the U.S. has steadily increased in recent years, and we anticipate this trend to continue. Our direct presence in Seoul ensures that we can deliver sound counsel, market intelligence, and in-language customer support – all based on our deep understanding of the countries’ business cultures,” said Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hanmi.

The bank already provides a wide range of banking services to U.S. subsidiaries of South Korean-based companies doing business in or expanding their operations into the U.S., including commercial lending, trade finance, equipment financing, real estate investment and treasury management.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of thirty-two full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

