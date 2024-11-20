Azerbaijan Hosts Cop29 In Baku: Showcasing Global Climate Leadership And Commitment To Sustainability

Azerbaijan is proud to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

This conference is a testament to Azerbaijan's commitment to addressing climate change through meaningful dialogue and action, thus, this gives pride to be a host of this impactful event” — Vasif Hasanli, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Demokrat.az.

BAKU, BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Azerbaijan is proud to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

This landmark event, which is already underway in Baku, has brought together global leaders, scientists, and climate advocates to address pressing climate challenges and collaborate on innovative solutions for a sustainable future.

The conference, which is progressing successfully, has welcomed between 70,000 and 80,000 international delegates and guests, highlighting Azerbaijan’s ability to host events of this scale and importance. It is a unique opportunity for Azerbaijan to showcase its rich culture, heritage, and modern achievements to a global audience.

Often referred to as the "Dubai of the South Caucasus,” Baku brings proven experience in hosting major international events, including:

Eurovision Song Contest

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

European Games

Islamic Solidarity Games

COP29 provides a platform for discussing urgent climate challenges, exploring Innovative solutions, and fostering international collaboration toward a sustainable future.

The event underscores Azerbaijan’s leadership in climate action and its commitment to sustainability, as demonstrated by the launch of the Climate Transparency Baku Global Platform. This initiative, supported by Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the UN Climate Change Convention, reflects Azerbaijan’s active role in global climate governance. For media inquiries, please visit our website @ https://demokrat.az

About COP29:

The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) is one of the largest global gatherings focused on climate solutions, organized under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. “This conference is a testament to Azerbaijan's commitment to addressing climate change through meaningful dialogue and action,” said Vasif Hasanli, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Demokrat.az. "This gives pride to be a host of this impactful event and work toward a green, sustainable future." The conference aims to address pressing climate challenges through policy development, collaboration, and the promotion of sustainable practices worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.