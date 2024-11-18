Submit Release
Magic Software Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months Period Ended September 30, 2024 Financial Results

OR YEHUDA, Israel, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) (“the Company”), a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions, announced today its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months period ended September 30, 2024.

Summary Results for the Third Quarter 2024 (USD in millions, except per share data)
               
  GAAP     Non-GAAP  
  Q3 2024 Q3 2023 % Change   Q3 2024 Q3 2023 % Change
Revenues $ 143.0   $ 129.5   10.4 %   $ 143.0   $ 129.5   10.4 %
Gross profit $ 39.7   $ 36.8   7.7 %   $ 41.0   $ 38.1   7.8 %
Gross margin   27.8 %   28.4 % (60) bps     28.7 %   29.4 % (70) bps
Operating income $ 15.1   $ 13.3   13.1 %   $ 18.5   $ 17.2   7.2 %
Operating margin   10.5 %   10.3 % 20 bps     12.9 %   13.3 % (40) bps
Net income (*) $ 8.4   $ 7.1   18.0 %   $ 11.1   $ 10.4   6.9 %
Diluted EPS $ 0.17   $ 0.15   13.3 %   $ 0.23   $ 0.21   9.5 %
               
(*) Attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders.
               

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

  • Revenues for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 10.4% to $143.0 million, compared to $129.5 million in the same period of the previous year. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, the first and the second quarters of 2024, revenues for the third quarter increased by 13.9%, 9.4%, and 4.9%, respectively.
  • Operating income for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 13.1% to $15.1 million, compared to $13.3 million in the same period of the previous year.
  • Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 7.2% to $18.5 million, compared to $17.2 million in the same period of the previous year.
  • Net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 18% to $8.4 million, or $0.17 per fully diluted share, compared to $7.1 million, or $0.15 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 6.9% to $11.1 million, or $0.23 per fully diluted share, compared to $10.4 million, or $0.21 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.
Summary Results for the First Nine-Months Period Ended September 30, 2024 (USD in millions, except per share data)
 
  GAAP     Non-GAAP  
  Nine months ended
September 30,		     Nine months ended
September 30,		  
    2024     2023   % Change     2024     2023   % Change
Revenues $ 409.9   $ 409.5   0.1 %   $ 409.9   $ 409.5   0.1 %
Gross Profit $ 115.2   $ 116.0   (0.7 %)   $ 119.4   $ 119.8   (0.3 %)
Gross Margin   28.1 %   28.3 % (20) bps     29.1 %   29.3 % (20) bps
Operating Income $ 44.5   $ 44.1   0.9 %   $ 54.8   $ 54.1   1.3 %
Operating Margin   10.9 %   10.8 % 10 bps     13.4 %   13.2 % 20 bps
Net Income (*) $ 26.3   $ 28.5   (8.0 %)   $ 34.1   $ 36.8   (7.3 %)
Diluted EPS $ 0.53   $ 0.58   (8.6 %)   $ 0.69   $ 0.75   (7.4 %)
               
(*) Attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders.
               

Financial Highlights for the First Nine-Months Period Ended September 30, 2024

  • Revenues for the first nine months of 2024 increased by 0.1% to $409.9 million compared to $409.5 million in the same period of the previous year. As described in the pre-announcement of our third quarter results on November 8, 2023, in the third quarter of 2023, we experienced a substantial and unexpected decline in demand for our professional services from several of our important U.S.-based blue-chip customers which, without any advance notification, decided to immediately suspend significant parts of their active time-and-materials-based projects. This reduced demand had a negative impact on our revenues for the first nine-months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same period of the previous year of approximately $44.3 million.
  • Operating income for the first nine months of 2024 increased by 0.9% to $44.5 million compared to $44.1 million in the same period of the previous year.
  • Non-GAAP operating income for the first nine months of 2024 increased by 1.3% to $54.8 million compared to $54.1 million in the same period of the previous year.  
  • Net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the first nine months of 2024 decreased by 8.0% to $26.3 million, or $0.53 per fully diluted share, compared to $28.5 million, or $0.58 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year. The decrease in net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders was primarily attributable to the increase in interest expenses resulting from the increase in our overall financial debt position and negative impact of foreign currency exchange rates fluctuation recorded with respect to monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currency.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the first nine months of 2024 decreased by 7.3% to $34.1 million, or $0.69 per fully diluted share, compared to $36.8 million, or $0.75 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year. The decrease in non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders was primarily attributable to the increase in interest expenses resulting from the increase in our overall financial debt position and negative impact of foreign currency exchange rates fluctuation recorded with respect to monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currency.
  • Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months of 2024 amounted to $49.1 million compared to $65.5 million in the same period last year.
  • As of September 30, 2024, Magic’s cash, cash equivalents and short and long-term bank deposits amounted to $99.7 million.
  • We are revising our annual revenue guidance for 2024 increasing the lower range of our revenue guidance from $540 million to $544 million reflecting our continued solid momentum for the remaining part of the year and positive outlook. Our full year revenues guidance for 2024 is $544 million to $550 million.

Declaration of Dividend for the First Half of 2024

  • In accordance with its dividend distribution policy, the Company’s board of directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend in an amount of 23.6 cents per share and in an aggregate amount of approximately $11.6 million, reflecting approximately 65% of its distributable profits for the first half of 2024.
  • The dividend is payable on January 8, 2025, to all of the Company’s shareholders of record at the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on December 23, 2024.
  • In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 30% (if the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company’s share capital) or 25% (for all other dividend recipients) of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions.
  • The dividend will be paid in US dollars on the ordinary shares of Magic Software Enterprises that are traded both on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software, said: "We are pleased to report another strong quarter of growth and resilience, with a 10.4% year-over-year increase in revenues, reaching $143 million. This performance reflects the continued success of our strategic focus on delivering value to our customers through innovative digital and cloud transformation solutions. While we are navigating a dynamic macroeconomic environment, our diversified portfolio and strong client relationships have enabled us to achieve consistent growth and improve operational efficiency. Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to continue building on this momentum as we further invest in our business and enhance our capabilities to meet the evolving needs of our customers worldwide."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

Magic Software believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Magic Software’s financial condition and results of operations. Magic Software’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP results. Magic Software urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

  Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other related costs;
  In-process research and development capitalization and amortization;
  Cost of share-based payment;
  Costs related to acquisition of new businesses;
  The related tax, non-controlling interests’ effects of the above items;
  Change in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions;
  Change in deferred tax assets on carry forward tax losses.
     

Reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions and IT consulting services.

For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “look forward”, “expect,” “believe,” “guidance” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made based on management’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, which filed on May 13, 2024, and subsequent reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Magic® is a registered trademark of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. All other product and company names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the property of, and might be trademarks of, their respective owners.

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.                
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME                
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)                
                 
    Three months ended   Nine months ended
    September 30,   September 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
    Unaudited   Unaudited
Revenues   $ 142,968     $ 129,484     $ 409,938     $ 409,507  
Cost of Revenues     103,287       92,647       294,715       293,480  
Gross profit     39,681       36,837       115,223       116,027  
Research and development, net     3,033       2,661       8,673       7,625  
Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses     21,577       20,847       62,013       64,277  
Total operating expenses     24,610       23,508       70,686       71,902  
Operating income     15,071       13,329       44,537       44,125  
Financial expenses, net     (1,364 )     (1,702 )     (4,243 )     (2,717 )
Income before taxes on income     13,707       11,627       40,294       41,408  
Taxes on income     3,273       2,942       9,042       8,210  
Net income   $ 10,434     $ 8,685     $ 31,252     $ 33,198  
Share of loss of companies accounted for at equity, net     (119 )     -       (268 )     -  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests     (1,884 )     (1,539 )     (4,723 )     (4,650 )
Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders   $ 8,431     $ 7,146     $ 26,261     $ 28,548  
                 
                 
Weighted average number of shares used in                
computing net earnings per share                
                 
Basic     49,099       49,096       49,099       49,049  
                 
Diluted     49,099       49,115       49,099       49,116  
                 
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable                
to Magic's shareholders   $ 0.17     $ 0.15     $ 0.53     $ 0.58  
                 


MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.                
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS                
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)                
                 
    Three months ended   Nine months ended
    September 30,   September 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
    Unaudited   Unaudited
                 
GAAP gross profit   $ 39,681     $ 36,837     $ 115,223     $ 116,027  
Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology   1,031       995       3,265       3,066  
Amortization of other intangible assets     311       237       935       726  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 41,023     $ 38,069     $ 119,423     $ 119,819  
                 
                 
GAAP operating income   $ 15,071     $ 13,329     $ 44,537     $ 44,125  
Gross profit adjustments     1,342       1,232       4,200       3,792  
Amortization of other intangible assets     1,994       2,370       5,591       6,100  
Increase in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions   221       547       648       382  
Capitalization of software development     (724 )     (907 )     (2,207 )     (2,341 )
Costs related to acquisitions     32       39       334       220  
Cost of share-based payment     521       600       1,716       1,831  
Non-GAAP operating income   $ 18,457     $ 17,210     $ 54,819     $ 54,109  
                 
                 
GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 8,431     $ 7,146     $ 26,261     $ 28,548  
Operating income adjustments     3,386       3,881       10,282       9,984  
Amortization expenses attributed to non-controlling interests              
and redeemable non-controlling interests     (466 )     (480 )     (1,314 )     (1,004 )
Changes in unsettled fair value of contingent consideration                              
related to acquisitions   66       53       232       256  
Deferred taxes on the above items     (286 )     (189 )     (1,351 )     (980 )
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 11,131     $ 10,411     $ 34,110     $ 36,804  
                 
                 
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per share $ 0.23     $ 0.21     $ 0.69     $ 0.75  
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic              
net earnings per share     49,099       49,096       49,099       49,094  
Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted              
net earnings per share     49,099       49,118       49,099       49,122  
                 


Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)
                                 
  Three months ended     Nine months ended
  September 30,     September 30,
    2024       2023         2024       2023  
  Unaudited   Unaudited     Unaudited   Unaudited
                                 
Revenues $ 142,968   100 %   $ 129,484   100 %     $ 409,938   100 %   $ 409,507   100 %
Gross profit   41,023   28.7 %     38,069   29.4 %       119,423   29.1 %     119,819   29.3 %
Operating income   18,457   12.9 %     17,210   13.3 %       54,819   13.4 %     54,109   13.2 %
Net income attributable to                                
Magic's shareholders   11,131   7.8 %     10,411   8.0 %       34,110   8.3 %     36,804   9.0 %
                                 
Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.23       $ 0.21         $ 0.69       $ 0.75    
                                 


MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.      
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS    
U.S. Dollars in thousands      
  September 30,   December 31,
    2024       2023  
  Unaudited    
       
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,942     $ 105,943  
Short-term bank deposits   739       751  
Trade receivables, net   143,109       131,098  
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses   19,126       18,833  
Total current assets   261,916       256,625  
       
LONG-TERM ASSETS:      
Deferred tax assets   5,539       6,729  
Right-of-use assets   24,586       25,718  
Other long-term receivables and Investments in companies accounted for at equity   8,258       8,623  
Property and equipment, net   7,386       7,988  
Intangible assets and goodwill, net   218,608       216,723  
Total long term assets   264,377       265,781  
       
TOTAL ASSETS $ 526,293     $ 522,406  
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
       
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Short-term debt $ 27,017     $ 28,941  
Trade payables   27,808       28,415  
Accrued expenses and other accounts payable   49,006       41,492  
Current maturities of lease liabilities   4,370       4,406  
Liability in respect of business combinations   1,879       6,656  
Put options for non-controlling interests   19,838       18,252  
Deferred revenues and customer advances   19,185       13,537  
Total current liabilities   149,103       141,699  
       
LONG TERM LIABILITIES:      
Long-term debt   38,739       52,267  
Deferred tax liability   8,891       11,610  
Long-term lease liabilities   22,212       23,101  
Long-term liability in respect of business combinations   1,670       1,049  
Put options of non-controlling interests   -       620  
Emolyee benefit liabilities   1,125       1,116  
Total long term liabilities   72,637       89,763  
       
       
EQUITY:      
Magic Software Enterprises shareholders' equity   279,414       265,981  
Non-controlling interests   25,139       24,963  
Total equity   304,553       290,944  
       
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 526,293     $ 522,406  
       


MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.      
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS    
U.S. Dollars in thousands      
       
  Nine months ended September 30,
    2024       2023  
  Unaudited   Unaudited
Cash flows from operating activities:      
       
Net income $ 30,984     $ 33,198  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided      
by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   15,370       15,418  
Cost of share-based payment   1,270       1,831  
Change in deferred taxes, net   (1,965 )     (2,380 )
Payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions   -       (40 )
Capital gain on sale of fixed assets   (26 )     23  
Amortization of premium and accrued interest on debt instruments      
at fair value through other comprehensive income   -       5  
Effect of exchange rate on of cash and cash equivalents held      
in currencies other than the functional currency   81       -  
Changes in value of short-term and long-term loans from banks      
and others and deposits, net   (682 )     2,095  
Working capital adjustments:      
Trade receivables   (8,746 )     24,172  
Other current and long-term accounts receivable   (24 )     (1,029 )
Trade payables   (201 )     (2,284 )
Accrued expenses and other accounts payable   7,292       (6,921 )
Deferred revenues   5,767       1,408  
Net cash provided by operating activities   49,120       65,496  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
       
Capitalized software development costs   (2,207 )     (2,341 )
Purchase of property and equipment   (1,000 )     (839 )
Cash paid in conjunction with deferred payments and contingent      
liabilities related to business combinations   (11,844 )     (15,585 )
Payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions   (7,553 )     (17,458 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   42       23  
Redemption of marketable securities   1,585       -  
Investment in long-term deposits   (291 )     -  
Investment in marketable securities   (464 )     -  
Investment in short-term bank deposits   (685 )     -  
Investment in companies accounted for at equity   (198 )     (498 )
Proceeds from repayment of loan receivables   -       835  
Proceeds from short-term bank deposits   700       3,532  
Net cash used in investing activities   (21,915 )     (32,331 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
       
Dividend to Magic's shareholders   (10,016 )     (30,798 )
Dividend paid to non-controlling interests   (4,966 )     (3,925 )
Proceeds from sale of non-controlling interest   174       -  
Repayment of lease liabilities   (4,443 )     (4,096 )
Purchase of redeemable non-controlling interest   (314 )     (5,073 )
Short-term and long-term loans received   12,601       49,467  
Repayment of short-term and long-term loans   (26,769 )     (12,478 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (33,733 )     (6,903 )
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (472 )     (3,621 )
       
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   (7,001 )     22,641  
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period   105,943       83,062  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 98,942     $ 105,703  

