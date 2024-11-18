Skye Bioscience to Participate in Upcoming December Healthcare Investment Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKYE) (“Skye”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for metabolic health, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming healthcare investment conferences:

Evercore HealthCONx Conference (Miami)

Fireside chat, Tuesday, December 3, 2:10 pm ET + 1x1 meetings

Citi Global Healthcare Conference (Miami)

Thursday, December 5, 1x1 meetings

Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference (New York City)

Fireside chat, Thursday, December 5, 11:30 am ET + 1x1 meetings

Available webcasts will be accessible on Skye’s website .

About Skye Bioscience

Skye is focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for metabolic health through the development of next-generation molecules that modulate G-protein coupled receptors. Skye's strategy leverages biologic targets with substantial human proof of mechanism for the development of first-in-class therapeutics with clinical and commercial differentiation. Skye is conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial ( ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT06577090 ) in obesity for nimacimab, a negative allosteric modulating antibody that peripherally inhibits CB1. This study is also assessing the combination of nimacimab and a GLP-1R agonist (Wegovy®). For more information, please visit: www.skyebioscience.com . Connect with us on X and LinkedIn .

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

ir@skyebioscience.com

(858) 410-0266

LifeSci Advisors, Mike Moyer

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

(617) 308-4306

Media Inquiries

LifeSci Communications, Michael Fitzhugh

mfitzhugh@lifescicomms.com

(628) 234-3889

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology including “anticipated,” “plans,” “goal,” “focus,” “aims,” “intends,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “challenge,” “predictable,” “will,” “would,” “may” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward looking statements include, but are not limited to: statements regarding our product development, statements regarding the superior safety and tolerability profile of nimacimab relative to other small molecule CB1 inhibitors, statements relating to any expectations regarding the safety, including lack of neurosphyciatric effects, efficacy, tolerability or dosing of nimacimab, including based on preclinical models and the clinical information from the nimacimab Phase 1 study in NAFLD, statements regarding the ability of nimacimab to treat obesity or related indications, statements regarding the timing of receipt of interim and final data from Skye’s Phase 2 obesity study of nimacimab and statements regarding the therapeutic potential of nimacimab. Such statements and other statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. We operate in a rapidly changing environment, and new risks emerge from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Company may make. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, our capital resources, uncertainty regarding the results of future testing and development efforts and other risks that are described in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of Skye’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Except as expressly required by law, Skye disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.