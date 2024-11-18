Submit Release
Brady Corporation Reports Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results

  • Sales for the quarter increased 13.6 percent. Organic sales increased 3.6 percent, acquisitions net of divestitures increased sales 8.8 percent, and foreign currency increased sales 1.2 percent.
  • Income before income taxes was $58.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $59.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $68.6 million compared to $61.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.
  • Diluted EPS was $0.97 in the first quarter of both fiscal 2025 and 2024. Adjusted Diluted EPS* increased 12.0 percent to $1.12 in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $1.00 in the same quarter of the prior year.

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) (“Brady” or “Company”), a world leader in identification solutions, today reported its financial results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter ended October 31, 2024.

Quarter Ended October 31, 2024 Financial Results:
Sales for the quarter ended October 31, 2024 increased 13.6 percent, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 3.6 percent, an increase of 9.9 percent from acquisitions, an increase of 1.2 percent from foreign currency translation and a decrease of 1.1 percent from divestitures. Sales for the quarter ended October 31, 2024 were $377.1 million compared to $332.0 million in the same quarter last year. By region, sales increased 10.7 percent in the Americas & Asia and increased 19.3 percent in Europe & Australia, which included an organic sales increase of 5.1 percent in the Americas & Asia and an organic sales increase of 0.7 percent in Europe & Australia.

Income before income taxes decreased 1.0 percent to $58.8 million in the quarter ended October 31, 2024 compared to $59.4 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* in the quarter ended October 31, 2024, which was adjusted for amortization expense and other acquisition-related charges of $9.8 million, was $68.6 million, an increase of 11.0 percent compared to the first quarter of last year. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* in the quarter ended October 31, 2023, which was adjusted for amortization expense of $2.4 million, was $61.8 million.

Net income in the quarter ended October 31, 2024 was $46.8 million compared to $47.2 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $0.97 in both the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024. Adjusted Net Income* in the quarter ended October 31, 2024 was $54.2 million compared to $49.1 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted Diluted EPS* in the quarter ended October 31, 2024 was $1.12.

Commentary:
“Our investments in our sales force and in research and development are paying off as we grew sales organically in both of our regions this quarter, and we have more innovative new products planned for launch in 2025,” said Brady’s President and CEO, Russell R. Shaller. “This quarter we also completed our acquisition of Gravotech, adding an exciting new solution to our offerings. Gravotech designs and manufactures specialized laser and mechanical engravers, which enhances our identification product portfolio and allows us to provide precision direct part marking solutions. I’m looking forward to our collaborative new product development plans in 2025.”

“We generated adjusted EPS of $1.12 this quarter, which represented 12.0 percent growth compared to the first quarter of last year,” said Brady’s Chief Financial Officer, Ann Thornton. “This strong performance was driven by organic sales growth and continued gross margin expansion in our organic business. Even after investing $140.6 million in acquisitions in the first quarter, we remain in a net cash position of $29.0 million as of October 31, 2024. Our strong balance sheet, strategic investments in organic and inorganic opportunities, and continued cash generation position us to drive shareholder value into the future.”

Fiscal 2025 Guidance:
The Company’s Adjusted Diluted EPS* guidance for the year ending July 31, 2025 remains unchanged at $4.40 to $4.70 per share, and the Company’s GAAP earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share guidance for the year ending July 31, 2025 was updated for amortization and other acquisition-related charges to $4.02 to $4.32 per share.

The other assumptions included in our fiscal 2025 guidance are effectively unchanged. We expect a full-year income tax rate of approximately 20 percent, depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $40 million, and capital expenditures of approximately $35 million. Our fiscal 2025 guidance is based on foreign currency exchange rates as of October 31, 2024 and assumes continued economic growth.

A webcast regarding Brady’s fiscal 2025 first quarter financial results will be available at www.bradycorp.com/investors beginning at 9:30 a.m. central time today.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2024, employed approximately 5,700 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2024 sales were approximately $1.34 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradyid.com.

* Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for more information on these measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

In this news release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historic information are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations.

The use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project,” “plan” or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to risks, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Brady’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For Brady, uncertainties arise from: increased cost of raw materials and labor as well as material shortages and supply chain disruptions; decreased demand for our products; our ability to compete effectively or to successfully execute our strategy; our ability to develop technologically advanced products that meet customer demands; Brady’s ability to identify, integrate and grow acquired companies, and to manage contingent liabilities from divested businesses; difficulties in protecting our websites, networks, and systems against security breaches; risks associated with the loss of key employees; extensive regulations by U.S. and non-U.S. governmental and self-regulatory entities; global climate change and environmental regulations; litigation, including product liability claims; foreign currency fluctuations; changes in tax legislation and tax rates; potential write-offs of goodwill and other intangible assets; differing interests of voting and non-voting shareholders and changes in the regulatory and business environment around dual-class voting structures; numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including major public health crises and government responses thereto and those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature contained from time to time in Brady’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, those factors listed in the “Risk Factors” section within Item 1A of Part I of Brady’s Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2024.

These uncertainties may cause Brady's actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Brady does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For More Information:
Investor contact: Ann Thornton 414-438-6887
Media contact: Kate Venne 414-358-5176


       
BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES      
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS      
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share data)      
       
  Three months ended October 31,
    2024       2023  
Net sales $ 377,065     $ 331,983  
Cost of goods sold   187,376       160,264  
Gross margin   189,689       171,719  
Operating expenses:      
Research and development   18,921       15,702  
Selling, general and administrative   111,846       96,287  
Total operating expenses   130,767       111,989  
       
Operating income   58,922       59,730  
       
Other income (expense):      
Investment and other income   1,234       438  
Interest expense   (1,356 )     (766 )
       
Income before income taxes   58,800       59,402  
       
Income tax expense   12,017       12,161  
       
Net income $ 46,783     $ 47,241  
       
Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share:      
Basic $ 0.98     $ 0.97  
Diluted $ 0.97     $ 0.97  
       
Net income per Class B Voting Common Share:      
Basic $ 0.96     $ 0.96  
Diluted $ 0.95     $ 0.95  
       
Weighted average common shares outstanding:      
Basic   47,732       48,505  
Diluted   48,217       48,811  
       


BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES      
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      
(Dollars in thousands)      
       
  October 31, 2024   July 31, 2024
  (Unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 145,661     $ 250,118  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $10,295 and $6,749, respectively   218,258       185,486  
Inventories   178,688       152,729  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   13,462       11,382  
Total current assets   556,069       599,715  
Property, plant and equipment—net   201,374       195,758  
Goodwill   671,705       589,611  
Other intangible assets   116,369       51,839  
Deferred income taxes   16,841       15,596  
Operating lease assets   42,157       38,504  
Other assets   23,361       24,546  
Total $ 1,627,876     $ 1,515,569  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 98,179     $ 84,691  
Accrued compensation and benefits   65,004       77,954  
Taxes, other than income taxes   22,901       14,061  
Accrued income taxes   11,994       7,424  
Current operating lease liabilities   13,120       13,382  
Other current liabilities   90,272       67,170  
Total current liabilities   301,470       264,682  
Long-term debt   116,645       90,935  
Long-term operating lease liabilities   29,201       25,342  
Other liabilities   71,628       67,952  
Total liabilities   518,944       448,911  
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock:      
Class A nonvoting common stock—Issued 51,261,487 shares, and outstanding 44,223,664 and 44,042,462 shares, respectively   513       513  
Class B voting common stock—Issued and outstanding, 3,538,628 shares   35       35  
Additional paid-in capital   354,592       353,654  
Retained earnings   1,209,406       1,174,025  
Treasury stock—7,037,823 and 7,219,025 shares, respectively, of Class A nonvoting common stock, at cost   (344,012 )     (351,947 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (111,602 )     (109,622 )
Total stockholders’ equity   1,108,932       1,066,658  
Total $ 1,627,876     $ 1,515,569  
       


BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES      
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS      
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)      
  Three months ended October 31,
    2024       2023  
Operating activities:      
Net income $ 46,783     $ 47,241  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   10,164       7,466  
Stock-based compensation expense   5,813       4,163  
Deferred income taxes   (903 )     (2,225 )
Other   (880 )     1,137  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   (4,385 )     (2,205 )
Inventories   (2,107 )     6,152  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (1,136 )     (1,488 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (33,960 )     (3,725 )
Income taxes   4,017       5,757  
   Net cash provided by operating activities   23,406       62,273  
       
Investing activities:      
Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (7,286 )     (11,279 )
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired   (140,625 )      
Other   10        
   Net cash used in investing activities   (147,901 )     (11,279 )
       
Financing activities:      
Payment of dividends   (11,402 )     (11,338 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   5,855       2,598  
Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock-based awards   (2,090 )     (2,333 )
Purchase of treasury stock         (14,121 )
Proceeds from borrowing on credit facilities   135,149       38,551  
Repayment of borrowing on credit facilities   (109,439 )     (36,000 )
Other   190       1,149  
   Net cash used in financing activities   18,263       (21,494 )
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   1,775       (5,680 )
       
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents   (104,457 )     23,820  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   250,118       151,532  
       
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 145,661     $ 175,352  
       


BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES      
SEGMENT INFORMATION      
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)      
       
  Three months ended October 31,
    2024       2023  
NET SALES      
Americas & Asia $ 245,428     $ 221,626  
Europe & Australia   131,637       110,357  
Total $ 377,065     $ 331,983  
       
SALES INFORMATION      
Americas & Asia      
Organic   5.1 %     3.3 %
Acquisitions   7.4 %     %
Currency   (0.2 )%     %
Divestiture   (1.6 )%     (1.9 )%
Total   10.7 %     1.4 %
Europe & Australia      
Organic   0.7 %     1.4 %
Acquisitions   15.0 %     %
Currency   3.6 %     4.6 %
Total   19.3 %     6.0 %
Total Company      
Organic   3.6 %     2.7 %
Acquisitions   9.9 %     %
Currency   1.2 %     1.5 %
Divestiture   (1.1 )%     (1.3 )%
Total   13.6 %     2.9 %
       
SEGMENT PROFIT      
Americas & Asia $ 54,900     $ 49,897  
Europe & Australia   13,114       16,744  
Total $ 68,014     $ 66,641  
SEGMENT PROFIT AS A PERCENT OF NET SALES      
Americas & Asia   22.4 %     22.5 %
Europe & Australia   10.0 %     15.2 %
Total   18.0 %     20.1 %
       
       
  Three months ended October 31,
    2024       2023  
Total segment profit $ 68,014     $ 66,641  
Unallocated amounts:      
Administrative costs   (9,092 )     (6,911 )
Investment and other income   1,234       438  
Interest expense   (1,356 )     (766 )
Income before income taxes $ 58,800     $ 59,402  
       


GAAP to NON-GAAP MEASURES        
(Unaudited; Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
           
In accordance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation G, the following provides definitions of the non-GAAP measures used in the earnings release and the reconciliation to the most closely related GAAP measure.
           
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes:
Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this profit measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Income before income taxes to the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes:
           
      Three months ended October 31,
        2024       2023  
Income before income taxes (GAAP measure) $ 58,800     $ 59,402  
  Amortization expense     4,713       2,355  
  Non-recurring acquisition-related costs and other expenses     5,059       -  
Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes (non-GAAP measure) $ 68,572     $ 61,757  
 
           
Adjusted Income Tax Expense:
Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Adjusted Income Tax Expense." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Income tax expense to the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted Income Tax Expense:
           
      Three months ended October 31,
        2024       2023  
Income tax expense (GAAP measure) $ 12,017     $ 12,161  
  Amortization expense     1,133       546  
  Non-recurring acquisition-related costs and other expenses     1,265       -  
Adjusted Income Tax Expense (non-GAAP measure) $ 14,415     $ 12,707  
           
           
Adjusted Net Income:
Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Adjusted Net Income." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Net income to the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted Net Income:
 
      Three months ended October 31,
        2024       2023  
Net income (GAAP measure) $ 46,783     $ 47,241  
  Amortization expense     3,580       1,809  
  Non-recurring acquisition-related costs and other expenses     3,794       -  
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP measure) $ 54,157     $ 49,050  
           
           
Adjusted Diluted EPS:
Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Adjusted Diluted EPS." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share to the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted Diluted EPS (Note that certain amounts will not foot due to rounding):
 
      Three months ended October 31,
        2024       2023  
Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share (GAAP measure) $ 0.97     $ 0.97  
  Amortization expense     0.07       0.04  
  Non-recurring acquisition-related costs and other expenses     0.08       -  
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP measure) $ 1.12     $ 1.00  
           
           
Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items Guidance:   Fiscal 2025 Expectations
      Low   High
Earnings per diluted Class A Common Share (GAAP measure)   $ 4.02     $ 4.32  
  Amortization expense     0.30       0.30  
  Non-recurring acquisition-related costs and other expenses     0.08       0.08  
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP measure)   $ 4.40     $ 4.70  

