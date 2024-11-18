GameStop Appoints Nat Turner to Board of Directors

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that Nat Turner, Chairman and CEO of Collectors Holdings, Inc., has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors.

