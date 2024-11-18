Apogee Therapeutics to Host Inaugural Virtual R&D Day on December 2, 2024

Company to highlight progress across its pipeline and showcase its path to reshaping the standard of care in I&I with best-in-class monotherapy and combination treatments

SAN FRANCISCO and WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: APGE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologics with potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest inflammatory and immunology (I&I) markets, including for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other I&I indications, today announced that it will host its virtual R&D Day at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, December 2, 2024.

The event will include presentations from management discussing updates across Apogee’s programs, highlighting APG777’s best-in-class potential in AD, the significant role of combinations to drive deeper, longer-term responses and the broad commercial opportunity in I&I indications for programs that offer transformational efficacy and dosing. The company will also host key opinion leader guest speakers from the I&I space discussing the current landscape and need for new treatment opportunities for patients living with these conditions.

To join the webcast, please visit this link, or the News & Events page of the Investors section on the Company’s website https://apogeetherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event.

About Apogee

Apogee Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biologics with potential for differentiated efficacy and dosing in the largest I&I markets, including for the treatment of AD, asthma, COPD and other I&I indications. Apogee’s antibody programs are designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting well-established mechanisms of action and incorporating advanced antibody engineering to optimize half-life and other properties. APG777, the company’s most advanced program, is being initially developed for the treatment of AD, which is the largest and one of the least penetrated I&I markets. With four validated targets in its portfolio, Apogee is seeking to achieve best-in-class efficacy and dosing through monotherapies and combinations of its novel antibodies. Based on a broad pipeline and depth of expertise, the company believes it can deliver value and meaningful benefit to patients underserved by today’s standard of care. For more information, please visit https://apogeetherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact:

Noel Kurdi

VP, Investor Relations

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc.

noel.kurdi@apogeetherapeutics.com

Media Contact:

Dan Budwick

1AB

dan@1abmedia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.