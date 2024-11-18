Ilham Aliyev met with Russian Finance Minister and Faction Leader in State Duma

On November 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Anton Siluanov, Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation, and Leonid Slutsky, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party faction in the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

The meeting underscored the successful development of bilateral relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Russian Federation across various fields, including the economic one. The importance of the meeting in discussing future cooperation prospects was highlighted.

They noted the increase in trade turnover and the use of national currencies for transactions as clear indicators of strengthening ties between the two nations.