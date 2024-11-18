Culinary Tourism Market to Reach USD 1.8 Billion By 2027, Top Impacting Factors

Asia-Pacific was the most prominent region in the culinary tourism market and is expected to garner high growth rate during the forecast period

In 2019, based on activity type, the food festival segment held the highest share, accounting for nearly half of the culinary tourism market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Culinary Tourism Market by Activity Type (Culinary Trials, Cooking Classes, Restaurants, Food Festivals, and Others), Age Group (Baby Boomers, Generation X, Generation Y, and Generation Z) and Mode of Booking (OTA, Traditional Agents, and Direct Travel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027."According to the report, the global culinary tourism market garnered $1,116.7 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $1,796.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.8% from 2020 to 2027.Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-Pursuit of unique experiences to augment the global tourism industry and rise in usage of social media drive the growth of the global culinary tourismmarket. However, increase in terrorism & crime rate, political uncertainty, and natural calamities hinders the market growth. On the other hand, unique destinations and option for convenient and budget friendly accommodationare anticipated to offer new opportunities in the coming years.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6691 The food festivalsegment to maintain its lead status-Based on activity type, the food festivalsegment accounted for nearly one-third of the global culinary tourism market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due togrowing affinity of tourists towards novel and rich food experiences.However, the cooking classes is estimated toportray the highest CAGR of 17.8% from 2020 to 2027. The rise in trend of learning through travel and increase in participation of chefs in culinary tourism to learn to cook food from different origins drives the growth of the segment.The OTAsegment to maintain its leadership position-Based on mode of booking, the OTA segment contributed to the highest market share with nearly half of the global culinary tourism market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed togrowing adoption of smartphones as a way to make travel arrangements andavailability of convenience and attractive offers.Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market,North America to grow at a significant pace by 2027-Based on region, Asia-Pacificaccounted for the highest share based on revenue, holding for more thantwo-fifth of the global culinary tourism market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period.Moreover, the same region is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 17.8% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed tothe availability of a wide variety of traditional food and unique beverages which motivates culinary tourist to make travel arrangements in Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore, North America region is anticipated to manifest the CAGR of14.5% from 2020 to 2027.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6691 Leading market playersAbercrombie & Kent USAClassic JourneysG AdventuresGreaves TravelIndia Food TourITC Travel Group LimitedThe FTC4Lobe GroupThe Travel CorporationTopdeck TravelTour Radar.𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧:𝐄𝐲𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 www.alliedmarketresearch.com/eye-sha…ket-A16914 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pore-st…ket-A10612 𝐃𝐞𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 www.alliedmarketresearch.com/deodora…nts-market

