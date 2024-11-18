Readymade Garments Market 2024 Trends : Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2027, Claims AMR

Readymade Garments Market - Woven segment occupied the largest share in 2019, and is expected to grow at the significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The global readymade garments market size was valued at $983.7 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,268.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2027.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Readymade Garments Market by Product Type (Inner Clothing and outer Clothing), Application (Formal Wear, Sports Wear, Causal Wear Safety Apparel, and Others), Fabric Type (Knit, Woven,and Nonwoven), Age Group (Old Adults, Adults, Kids,and Toddler), and Sales Channel (Supermarket &Hypermarket, Independent Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, E-commerce,and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027".According to the report, the global readymade garment industry was pegged at $983.7 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $ 1,268.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2027.Drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesRise in sports and fitness awareness and dynamic fashion trends and its influence over consumers have boosted the growth of the global readymade garments market. However, negative impact on the ecosystem hampers the market. On the contrary, rapid growth of online retail platforms and introduction of innovative apparel designs are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7020 The outer clothing segment held the largest shareBy product type, the outer clothing segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for more than 90% of the global readymade garments market, due toincreasing affluent population in the world and cross-cultural interaction because of international travel. However, the inner clothing segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period, owing torise in affinity of women toward various nightwear and shapewear, growing trend of night time fashion, and influence of celebrities over purchase of innerwearThe e-commerce segment to register the highest CAGR through 2027By sales channel, the e-commerce segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, due to ease of accessibility and enhanced convenience offered by the online platformand emergence of advanced technology. However, the supermarket/hypermarket segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the global readymade garments market, owing to increase in adoption of supermarket and hypermarket in both the mature and emerging markets.Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, dominated the marketBy region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, owing to stable economic conditions coupled with increase in disposable income, consumer preference for a healthy lifestyle, and consistent rise in adventure tourism and outings. On the other hand, the global readymade garments market across North America is expected to register a CAGR of 7.9% during the study period.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7020 Major market playersVuittonGAPNike Inc.H&MZaraVF CorporationUnder ArmourHanesbrands Inc.Benetton GroupPVH Corporation𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧:𝐄𝐲𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 www.alliedmarketresearch.com/eye-sha…ket-A16914 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pore-st…ket-A10612 𝐃𝐞𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 www.alliedmarketresearch.com/deodora…nts-market

