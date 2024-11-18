Shared Mobility Market Set for Exponential Growth, Predicted to Surpass USD 1,266.80 Billion by 2031

Shared Mobility Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market. The global shared mobility market was valued at $435.20 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,266.80 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the global shared mobility market is propelling, due to rise in venture capital and strategic investments, government initiatives for smart cities, and increase in inclusion of e-bikes in the sharing fleet. However, low rate of internet penetration in developing regions is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in government initiatives for the development of bike sharing infrastructure is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global shared mobility market size based on service model, vehicle type, vehicle propulsion, sales channel and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐝𝐢 𝐂𝐡𝐮𝐱𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐨., 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐲𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐀𝐒, 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐮 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐁𝐥𝐮-𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞𝟐𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞, 𝐆𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐁𝐨𝐥𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐎Ü, 𝐙𝐨𝐨𝐦𝐜𝐚𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐀𝐍𝐈 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 (𝐎𝐥𝐚), 𝐂𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐄𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐚 𝐒.𝐋.𝐔., 𝐘𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐱 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐂𝐚𝐫, 𝐔𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐋𝐲𝐟𝐭, 𝐈𝐧𝐜. Micro mobility vehicle such as e-bikes are gaining traction in the shared mobility industry at the moment. Several companies across the globe are launching e-bikes to offer e-bike sharing service to its customers, which is fueling the segmental growth. For instance, in March 2022, Veo has successfully launched the Class 2 e-bike with throttle-assist, in Birmingham, Ala; Seattle Wash; Santa Monica, Calif; Syracuse, New York; and on the University of Alabama campus. The Class 2 e-bike is named as Cosmo-e and is going to be deployed throughout the U.S. The throttle-assist makes the Cosmo-e the most accessible e-bike on the North American shared mobility market by allowing riders to get where they need to go if they are unable to pedal, need support traveling up the hills or want a boost to get up to speed from an idle position.Based on vehicle type, the buses and rails segment contributed to more than half of the global market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. The two-wheelers segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses passenger cars and others under this segment. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global shared mobility market in 2021 owing to collaboration of leading service provider companies and adoption of latest technologies. In addition, wireless service providers are working to provide advanced wireless platforms for smart transportation, which is also expected to supplement the growth of the Asia-Pacific shared mobility market.Based on sales channel, the online segment captured the largest share of nearly three-fifths of the global market in 2021, and is likely to lead the trail during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2031. Based on service model, the public transit segment accounted for more than half of the total market in 2021, and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. However, the bike sharing segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 15.3% throughout the forecast period. The report also discusses car sharing, ride-hailing and microtransit under this segment. 𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 By service model, the bike sharing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future. By vehicle type, the two-wheelers segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future. By vehicle propulsion, the electric and hybrid vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future. By sales channel, the online segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future. By region, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

