Adaptogens Market to Reach USD 19.21 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 6.96% | SNS Insider

The wellness trend has significantly influenced the demand for products that offer holistic health benefits.

The Adaptogens market is fueled by their infusion into bespoke health and is supported by substantial research demonstrating their balance for mind and body.” — SNS INSIDER

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Adaptogens Market was valued at USD 10.52 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 19.21 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.96% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.The adaptogens market is growing due to an increase in awareness regarding natural wellness products, demand for stress relief and mental health, and a shift toward a healthy lifestyle by consumers. Adaptogens natural substances that lower stress levels and increase resilience are becoming prominent in supplements, drinks, and skin care.Get a Sample of Adaptogens Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2687 Rising Stress Drives Demand for Adaptogens, with COVID-19 and Affordability Fueling Market GrowthWith stress levels in developed nations on the rise, the demand for natural solutions to tackle stress is also increasing with adaptogens topping the list. This herb presents itself as imperative for relief from stress, pushing the market for these products. The COVID-19 pandemic intensified stress levels and catalyzed the rise of adaptogens as an increasing number of people searched for coping mechanisms.Plus, they are cheaper than many other stress-relief products, which makes adaptogens an appealing choice. The promotion of natural herb-based products by the government and various industries to innovate advanced products is estimated to further cater to the growth of the adaptogens market over the outlook duration.Adaptogens Market Segmentation: Capsules Lead in 2023, Powder & Nutraceuticals Set for Rapid GrowthBy Form: The capsule form of adaptogens held the largest market share in 2023, owing to its fast and easy-to-consume nature, especially in the dietary supplements market. Capsules are a popular option among consumers for discrete dosage and quick delivery and are the uppercase option for consumers looking for go, stress relief, and being well.Powder is predicted to see the highest CAGR between 2024 and 2032. As more consumers seek versatility and customization, adaptogen powders are flowing into smoothies, shakes, and drinks. This format provides greater versatility for using this formulation and appeals to health-focused customers wanting tailored wellness solutions.By End User: The food and beverages sector accounted for the largest market share in 2023. One of the major factors contributing to the growth in the adaptogens market is the increasing consumer requirement for functional drinks and wellness beverages, as well as the elastic demand for herbs further pushing the demand. Adaptogens are on-trend and are finding their way into several different solutions, including energy drinks, teas, and smoothies as natural ways to combat stress and mental fatigue.The segment of nutraceuticals is projected to attain the highest CAGR between 2024 and 2032. With health and wellness continuing to be top concerns for consumers, we anticipate these adaptogen-infused supplements continue to increase in popularity. The rising adoption of adaptogens in dietary supplements to enhance mental health, immunity, and vitality is expected to drive such growth.By Source Type:• Ashwagandha• Tulsi• Ginseng• Rhidiola rosea L• Astragalus• Mushroom• OthersBy Applications:• Hormonal imbalance management• Stress and anxiety• Immunity booster• Hair and skin careBy Form:• Capsule• Powder• DrinkBy End User:• Pharmaceutical companies• Food & Beverages companies• Nutraceuticals• Cosmetics & personal care• OthersDo you have any specific any queries or need customization research on Adaptogens Market, Inquire now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2687 North America Leads Adaptogens Market, While Asia Pacific Set for Fastest GrowthNorth America dominated the market share for adaptogens in 2023, and it continued to grow steadily due to several factors, high consumer inclination towards the benefits offered by them such as relief from stress, boosted immunity, and mental empowerment make it one of the prime reasons behind this trend. The increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare and the desire for plant-based and natural products has further fueled this demand. Well-developed pharmaceutical, food, and beverage industries in the region that have added adaptogens to a wide range of products including dietary supplements, functional beverages, and snacks have also contributed to market dominance.The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to register the fastest growth concerning CAGR for the period 2024 to 2032. This expansion is driven by an increasing awareness about the health, the increasing use of traditional herbs in wellness products, and the rising middle-class population mainly in countries such as China and India. • In November 2024, Collider, the world's first non-alcoholic beer with adaptogens and functional mushrooms, was launched to boost its direct-to-consumer presence and expand in the UK market.• In August 2024, Taika launched its latest ready-to-drink innovation, the Strawberry Matcha Latte, infused with adaptogens to inspire creativity alongside their line of perfectly calibrated coffee and tea. Need more insights on Adaptogens Market, Request an Analyst Call @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/2687 