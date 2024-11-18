Smart Glass Market Projected to Hit USD 18.3 billion by 2031, with a 14.5% CAGR | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Increasing demand for customizable smart glass solutions catering to individual preferences and diverse applications.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart glass market (스마트 유리 시장) is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for smart glass is estimated to reach US$ 18.3 billion by the end of 2031. Post-pandemic, a heightened focus on health and hygiene is influencing the smart glass market. Antimicrobial coatings and touchless controls are becoming crucial, especially in public spaces.

Smart glass finds unconventional applications in the retail sector, enhancing customer experience with interactive displays and dynamic advertising. Transparency control in storefronts creates engaging, customizable retail environments. The integration of smart glass with renewable energy sources is gaining momentum. Photovoltaic smart glass systems harness solar energy while providing shading, contributing to sustainable energy practices in buildings.

Beyond automotive applications, smart glass is increasingly utilized in transportation infrastructure. Intelligent glass in railways and airports enhances passenger comfort, with tinting options and information displays improving the travel experience. The rise of smart cities drives the adoption of smart glass in urban planning. Energy-efficient smart glass in public buildings, street furniture, and transportation hubs align with the sustainability goals of smart city initiatives.

Smart Glass Market: Competitive Landscape

The smart glass market boasts a competitive landscape driven by key players innovating in dynamic glazing technologies. Companies like AGC Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., and Research Frontiers Inc. lead with a diverse range of smart glass solutions for automotive, architectural, and consumer electronics applications.

Intense research and development activities fuel technological advancements, while strategic partnerships and acquisitions enhance market presence.

Emerging players contribute to the competition, introducing niche solutions. As demand grows for energy-efficient and visually dynamic glass solutions, the smart glass market remains dynamic, fostering innovation and addressing evolving consumer and industry needs. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Key Findings of the Market Report

Electrochromic technology leads the smart glass market, offering dynamic tinting and energy-efficient solutions for diverse applications like construction and automotive.

Architectural end-use segment leads the smart glass market, driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient and visually dynamic building solutions.

North America leads the smart glass market, driven by robust adoption in sustainable architecture and advancements in automotive applications.

Smart Glass Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Growing demand for energy-efficient buildings boosts smart glass adoption.

Integration of smart glass in vehicles enhances user experience and safety, driving market growth.

Ongoing advancements in smart glass technologies, such as electrochromic and thermochromic systems, propel market expansion.

Rising awareness of smart glass benefits, including energy savings and enhanced comfort, contributes to market growth.

Supportive government regulations and incentives for energy-efficient technologies foster the adoption of smart glass in construction and automotive sectors.

Global Smart Glass Market: Regional Profile

In North America, a mature market witnesses a surge in smart glass adoption, driven by sustainable building trends and automotive advancements.

Europe embraces smart glass solutions for energy efficiency, with regulatory support accelerating market growth.

The Asia Pacific stands as a hotbed for innovation, particularly in construction and automotive applications. Rapid urbanization and technological evolution in countries like China and Japan contribute to robust market expansion.

Product Portfolio

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. pioneers cutting-edge glass solutions, offering a diverse product portfolio ranging from architectural and automotive glass to electronics and displays. With a commitment to innovation, they shape industries globally, delivering high-performance materials that redefine possibilities.

Saint-Gobain S.A. leads in sustainable construction materials, providing innovative solutions in insulation, gypsum, and performance plastics. Their diverse product portfolio caters to the evolving needs of the construction industry, ensuring durability, energy efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

Polytronix, Inc. specializes in cutting-edge liquid crystal technology, offering a comprehensive product portfolio including smart glass solutions for privacy, projection, and energy efficiency. Their innovative applications redefine the possibilities of glass, enhancing functionality and aesthetics in various industries.

