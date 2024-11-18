ECS Selects Axonius Platform to Help Modernize U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation Data Services Program

The federal systems integrator will use the Axonius Platform to improve data quality, enhance program agility and manage the cyber asset attack surface

RESTON, Va., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius Federal Systems LLC, the leader in cybersecurity asset management and SaaS management for federal agencies, announced that ECS, a federal systems integrator, has selected the Axonius platform to support ECS’s recent $528M task order to modernize the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Data Services Program.

“We are thrilled to work with Axonius, the recognized leader in the federal CAASM space,” said Joanna Dempsey, vice president CISA portfolio, ECS. “Leveraging the deep expertise of the Axonius team and their experience with dozens of Federal Civilian agencies in CDM and FISMA reporting was crucial to winning the CDM Data Services contract. We look forward to expanding this relationship across the federal civilian marketplace.”

Under the CDM Data Services program, ECS and partners are responsible for developing and delivering a solution that will standardize the integration of cybersecurity data coming from separate CDM data sources residing across dozens of federal, civilian, and executive branch agencies. The Axonius platform will be key to that integration challenge, ingesting and normalizing data from hundreds of siloed cybersecurity tools before delivering and actioning on that data.

Axonius brings several years of experience gleaned from working with many government agencies, including the Departments of Homeland Security, Commerce, Education, Energy and many others, on automating these processes. The end result will provide valuable context and actionable insights to federal cyber leaders.

“Axonius is excited to team with ECS on this new phase of the CDM program,” said Tom Kennedy, general manager, Axonius Federal Systems. “The ECS team was responsible for the original CDM dashboard, so it’s particularly exciting to help them take this program to new levels. CDM data services focuses modernization efforts on the integration layer, which relies on real-time access to high-quality data – something Axonius Federal Systems is perfectly designed to provide.”

About Axonius Federal Systems

Axonius Federal Systems LLC (AFS) gives federal agencies the confidence to control complexity by mitigating threats, navigating risk, automating response actions, and complying with federal cybersecurity regulations and guidelines such as Zero Trust, NIST Cybersecurity Framework, CDM, FISMA, and BOD 23-01. A subsidiary of Axonius, the leader in cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) and SaaS management, AFS is the only solution available in the federal space that integrates with hundreds of data sources to provide a comprehensive asset inventory, uncover gaps, and automatically validate and enforce policies. For more on how AFS supports the mission of the U.S. government to improve national security, visit https://www.axonius.com/axonius-federal.

