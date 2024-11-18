Axalta Marks 10 Years as a Public Company by Ringing the Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange on November 18, 2024

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, has announced that Chris Villavarayan, CEO and President, and Rakesh Sachdev, chair of the board, will commemorate 10 years as a publicly traded company by ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Nov. 18, 2024. Axalta’s senior leadership team and employees from the Philadelphia area will also participate in this highly respected and time-honored tradition.

“Ringing the bell at the NYSE is a fitting celebration for Axalta at this point in our history,” said Mr. Villavarayan. “The ONE Axalta team has changed the industry with purpose-driven innovation developed for our 100,000 unique and valued customers. We are breaking the boundaries of external color, efficient application and sustainable solutions while simultaneously growing the company, becoming leaner, and delivering record-setting financial results.”

Since the beginning of 2023, the company has increased its market capitalization by 48 percent and is progressing well against its 2026 A Plan financial targets introduced this year, as reported in third quarter earnings.

Live coverage of the ceremony will begin at 9:28 a.m. EST and will be available for streaming at https://www.NYSE.com/bell.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful, and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 140 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us on LinkedIn and @axalta on X.

Contact Chelsea Quilty 267.216.5603 Chelsea.quilty@axalta.com Axalta.com

