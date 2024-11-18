CE to deliver tomorrow work summary for 2024

MACAU, November 18 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, will attend at 3pm tomorrow a plenary session of the Legislative Assembly, to give a summary on policy-implementation work done in 2024, and to introduce a budget proposal for 2025.

The session will be followed by a press conference at the Government Headquarters at 5.15pm, when Mr Ho will answer questions from the press.

The public can follow the sessions as they are broadcast live, either via the television channels or the radio channels of public broadcaster TDM.

Members of the public also have the option of following proceedings online via either: the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government Portal (www.gov.mo); the Chief Executive’s Office website (www.gce.gov.mo); the Legislative Assembly website (www.al.gov.mo); the Government Information Bureau website (www.gcs.gov.mo); or the Policy Address dedicated website (www.policyaddress.gov.mo). The public can also follow proceedings via either: the official channels on YouTube of the Chief Executive’s Office (www.Youtube.com/c/gcegovmo), or the Government Information Bureau (www.Youtube.com/macaogcs); or alternatively via the Government Information Bureau’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/macaogcs).

Users of portable devices may watch the live sessions via either “GCE Macao”, a mobile application issued by the Chief Executive’s Office; or via “MSAR News”, the mobile app of the Government Information Bureau.

The summary on policy-implementation work done in 2024 and the summary of the work of the fifth-term MSAR Government are to be issued in Chinese and Portuguese. Once the Chief Executive has finished his live address, hard copies of these documents will be available from a number of locations. They are: the Government Headquarters Affairs Bureau; the Government Information Bureau; the Public Administration Building at Rua do Campo; the Government Printing Bureau; the Municipal Affairs Bureau; the Macao Central Library; and the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau.

Once the Chief Executive has finished his live address, the materials can also be downloaded, either from: the Chief Executive’s Office website; the Government Information Bureau website; the MSAR Government portal website; or the Policy Address dedicated website.