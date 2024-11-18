Regulatory Licenses Pave the Way for Trust in Global Crypto Trading: TwyAe Establishes a Foundation of Confidence

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, TwyAe Exchange announced that its next phase will focus on compliance, successfully obtaining the U.S. MSB license and a private equity financing license from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This significant milestone not only highlights the TwyAe commitment to compliant operations globally but also provides users with a safer and more trustworthy crypto trading environment.

The U.S. MSB license is a core certification for compliance in the cryptocurrency market, representing strict standards in anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer (KYC) protocols. The acquisition by TwyAe of this license marks an enhancement in the platform legitimacy in major global markets, offering users a stronger sense of confidence. Users can rest assured that their transactions are conducted within a fully compliant framework, with asset security thoroughly safeguarded.

Beyond compliance, TwyAe excels in security. The platform employs a multi-layered security protection system, including advanced encryption technologies and cold storage solutions, to ensure user asset safety. Multi-factor authentication further enhances account protection, ensuring that user funds and data are effectively safeguarded in all environments.

TwyAe also undergoes regular third-party audits to ensure transparency and compliance. Users can track transaction dynamics throughout the process, significantly boosting their trust in the platform.

TwyAe understands that compliance is not just about meeting regulatory requirements but also about enhancing user experience. By obtaining dual MSB licenses in the U.S. and Canada, the platform has not only improved security but also ensured transaction transparency and legality. Users can trade with peace of mind, free from compliance concerns, which is a testament to the ongoing efforts by TwyAe.

Building on compliance, TwyAe has simplified trading processes and optimized the user interface, enabling users to complete transactions effortlessly, regardless of their location. This integration of compliance and user experience sets a new standard of trust in the cryptocurrency trading sector.

With the support of regulatory licenses, TwyAe has established itself as a model of trust in the global cryptocurrency market. Through stringent compliance procedures and robust security measures, the platform provides users with a safe and transparent trading environment. No matter how the market evolves, TwyAe will continue to prioritize compliance and security, driving healthy development in the cryptocurrency industry and offering a superior trading experience to users worldwide.

Media Contact:

Company Name: TwyAe Block Technology Ltd.

Company website: https://www.twyae.org/

Contact person: Kesuma

Email id: kesuma@twyae.org

