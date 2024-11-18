Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market Forecast To Reach $1,644.06 Billion By 2028 With 8.7% Annual Growth

Fetal Bovine Serum Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Fetal Bovine Serum Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The fetal bovine serum market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1644.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.” — The Business Research Company

The fetal bovine serum market has experienced strong growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1,095.25 billion in 2023 to $1,176.47 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth during the past period can be attributed to the expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry, the rise in cell-based therapies, and the increasing demand for high-quality and consistent products.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market?

The fetal bovine serum market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $1,644.06 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of cell therapies, the emergence of advanced therapeutics, a growing focus on animal-free alternatives, and the development of strategic supplier-customer relationships.

What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Fetal Bovine Serum Market?

The growth in vaccine production is expected to significantly drive the expansion of the fetal bovine serum (FBS) market during the forecast period. Vaccines, which are biological substances designed to provide acquired immunity against specific infectious diseases, often rely on FBS as a key component in the cell culture medium used for manufacturing. FBS provides essential nutrients, growth factors, and hormones that are crucial for the cultivation of certain cell lines, enabling the efficient replication of the virus or antigen that forms the foundation of the vaccine.

Which Market Leaders Are Behind the Growth of the Fetal Bovine Serum Market?

Key players in the fetal bovine serum market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Corning Incorporated, Cytiva, VWR International, Sartorius AG, Bio-Techne Corporation, Atlas Biologicals Inc., R&D Systems Inc., Atlanta Biologicals Inc., Cyagen Biosciences, GenClone Inc., Gemini Bio-Products, Access Biologicals LLC, Nucleus Biologics, ZenBio Inc., Biowest, Wellington Laboratories Inc., Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd., TCS Biosciences Ltd., J R Scientific Inc., Rocky Mountain Biologicals Inc., Tissue Culture Biologicals,

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Size Of The Fetal Bovine Serum Market?

Increasing collaborations between companies and research institutions is a key trend gaining traction in the fetal bovine serum market. Major companies are partnering to enhance production capabilities, expand their market share, and develop innovative new products. These collaborations help drive growth and innovation within the industry.

How Is The Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Charcoal Stripped, Chromatographic, Dialyzed Fetal Bovine Serum, Exosome Depleted, Stem Cell, Other Products

2) By Application: Drug Discovery, Cell Culture Media, In Vitro Fertilization, Human and Animal Vaccine Production, Diagnostics, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Research and Academic Institutes, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry, Other End-Users

Regional Insights: North America Paving the Way in the Fetal Bovine Serum Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Fetal Bovine Serum Market?

Fetal bovine serum (FBS) is a key component of animal cell culture media, used to support the growth of eukaryotic cells in vitro. It is collected from the fetuses of pregnant cows that are about to be slaughtered. The serum is typically obtained through a cardiac puncture, often without the use of anesthesia.

The Fetal Bovine Serum Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Fetal Bovine Serum Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into fetal bovine serum market size, fetal bovine serum market drivers and trends, fetal bovine serum competitors' revenues, and fetal bovine serum market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

