Clinetel Records Launches CJ Fam’s Worldwide Radio Holiday Hit Single, 'World Without Christmas'

CJ Fam’s “World Without Christmas”

Nashville recording artist, CJ Fam”s holiday single is an instant classic Christmas hit!

What a great song! It was a blast to be a part of it!” — John Pineiro, Producer/Owner Perfect Image Recording

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clinetel Records Nashville is proud to announce the worldwide radio holiday single release of “World Without Christmas” recorded by Clinetel artist, CJ Fam This instant classic Christmas hit was written by Nashville hit songwriters, Jenna Kopitske and Thornton Cline.“World Without Christmas” was produced by Jenna Kopitske and John Pineiro . Kopitske and Pineiro recorded all instruments at Perfect Image Recording in Nashville.CJ is at heart a songwriter and composer. From ballads to powerhouses, CJ writes from the soul and draws from past experiences to create music that allows her to look within herself and develop further as an artist. CJ's style has evolved into a unique fusion between Indie rock , pop, and soul as she looks forward to releasing her next project.CJ has released her debut album early March of 2019. Since then, she has been racking up streams and growing her fan base. She now spends most of her time in Nashville, Tennessee where she attends the highly acclaimed Belmont University for Songwriting. She has been performing everywhere possible, from places right on Broadway, to national stages across the country.At her young age, CJ has already flourished in her passion for music from performing in hit theatrical productions such as Broadway's The Sound of Music to performing as lead vocalist in Cirque Broadway Dreams by Cirque de Soleil. She has also won various solo vocalist and Thespian awards in her home state of Florida and even competed as a season finalist in season 3 of the hit competition, The X Factor. These events have prepared her to take over the music industry as she pursues her music.For more information or a request for an interview contact Thornton Cline at Clinetel@bellsouth.net or at 615-573-4880.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.