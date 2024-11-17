Derby Barracks / LSA Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5005950

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 11/17/24 0002

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kidder Hill Ridge, Irasburg

VIOLATION: LSA Crash

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Consolidated Communication.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/17/2024 at approximately 0002 hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of an LSA Crash on Kidder Hill Ridge in Irasburg. An unknown male is driving a white Chevrolet truck crashed into a utility pole and an apple tree on Kidder Hill Ridge. The Operator was reported to have left the scene moments before police arrival. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Alford of the VSP Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or submit an anonymous tip at

vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881