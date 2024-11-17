Derby Barracks / LSA Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5005950
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/17/24 0002
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kidder Hill Ridge, Irasburg
VIOLATION: LSA Crash
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Consolidated Communication.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/17/2024 at approximately 0002 hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of an LSA Crash on Kidder Hill Ridge in Irasburg. An unknown male is driving a white Chevrolet truck crashed into a utility pole and an apple tree on Kidder Hill Ridge. The Operator was reported to have left the scene moments before police arrival. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Alford of the VSP Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 or submit an anonymous tip at
vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.