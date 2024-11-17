St. Johnsbury Barracks // Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4008791

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11/13/2024 @ 10:55 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Goose Green Rd, Corinth

VIOLATION: Missing Person

MISSING PERSON: Meagan Tellier

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/13/2024 the Vermont State Police received a report that a Meagan Tellier out of Corinth was reported missing by family. Meagan was last seen by family on 11/06/2024 and the last known communication with Meagan was on 11/11/2024 when Meagan was released from Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Meagan is described to be 5’05” and 185 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Meagan is not believed to be in danger, but there are concerns for her wellbeing. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the Vermont State Police barracks out of St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111 with any information pertaining to Meagan’s whereabouts.

Individuals are to encouraged to submit an anonymous tip online at https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous.