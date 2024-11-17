Summary

Company Announcement Date:
FDA Publish Date:
Product Type:
Food & Beverages
Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Products may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (E. coli) O121:H19.

Company Name:
Grimmway Farms
Brand Name:

Brand Name(s)

Product Description:

Product Description

Organic whole carrots and organic baby carrots

Company Announcement

Grimmway Farms has issued a recall of select organic whole carrots and organic baby carrots that should no longer be in grocery stores but may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers.

These products may have been contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (E. coli) O121:H19. E. coli O121:H19 is a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those with a weakened immune system. Some infections can cause severe bloody diarrhea conditions, such as a hemolytic uremic syndrome, or the development of high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease, and neurologic problems. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and/or vomiting. The incubation period for E. coli O121:H19 in humans can range from 24 hours to as much as ten days. The average incubation period is 3 to 4 days.

The following recalled products were shipped directly to retail distribution centers nationwide in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada:

  • Organic whole carrots, which do not have a best-if-used-by date printed on the bag, but were available for purchase at retail stores from August 14 through October 23, 2024,
  • Organic baby carrots with best-if-used-by-dates ranging from September 11 through November 12, 2024. The recalled carrots should not be available for purchase in stores but may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers.

November 16, 2024, Grimmway Farms Firm-Initiated Recall 

Product photos will be posted in our recall notice on our website at grimmway.com

Organic WHOLE Carrots

available for purchase at retail from August 14 through October 23, 2024

Label

Bag Sizes

 

All of these organic whole carrots were available for purchase at retail stores from August 14 through October 23, 2024. No best-if-used-by-dates are on the bags of organic whole carrots.

365

1lb, 2lb, 5lb

Bunny Luv

1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 10lb, 25lb

Cal-Organic

1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 6lb, 10lb, 25lb

Compliments

2lb

Full Circle

1lb, 2lb, 5lb

Good & Gather

2lb

GreenWise

1lb, 25lbs

Marketside

2lb

Nature's Promise

1lb, 5lb

O-Organics

1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 10lb

President's Choice

2lb

Simple Truth

1lb, 2lb, 5lb

Trader Joe's

1lb

Wegmans

1lb, 2lb, 5lb

Wholesome Pantry

1lb, 2lb, 5lb

 

Organic BABY (cut and peeled) carrots with specific best-if-used-by dates

 

Label

Bag Sizes

Best-if-Used-by-Dates are printed on the bag

From

Through

365

12oz, 1lb, 2lb

SEP 11 24

NOV 02 24

Bunny Luv

1lb, 2lb, 3lb, 5lb

SEP 11 24

NOV 12 24

Cal-Organic

12oz, 1lb, 2lb, 2pk/2lbs

SEP 11 24

NOV 02 24

Compliments

1lb

SEP 14 24

OCT 24 24

Full Circle

1lb

SEP 14 24

OCT 24 24

Good & Gather

12oz, 1lb

SEP 14 24

NOV 02 24

GreenWise

1lb

SEP 11 24

OCT 26 24

Grimmway Farms

25 lb bag

SEP 11 24

OCT 03 24

Marketside

12oz, 1lb, 2lb

SEP 11 24

NOV 02 24

Nature's Promise

1lb

SEP 13 24

OCT 25 24

O-Organics

12oz, 1lb, 2lb

SEP 11 24

NOV 02 24

President's Choice

1lb, 2lb

11 SEP 24

02 NOV 24

Raley’s

1lb

SEP 14 24

OCT 23 24

Simple Truth

1lb, 2lb

SEP 14 24

NOV 02 24

Sprouts

1lb, 2lb

SEP 13 24

NOV 04 24

Trader Joe's

1lb

SEP 13 24

NOV 04 24

Wegmans

12oz, 1lb, 2lb

SEP 14 24

NOV 02 24

Wholesome Pantry

1lb, 2lb

SEP 16 24

NOV 07 24

The company is voluntarily recalling these carrots after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that these products may be associated with an outbreak. To date, 39 illnesses and one death have been associated with an E. coli O121:H19 outbreak.

The company has also notified its customers who received the recalled product directly from Grimmway Farms and requested that those customers notify distributors of the recall products. The implicated farms are out of production, and none of the recalled carrots have tested positive for E. coli O121:H19.

Consumers: The recalled carrots should no longer be available for purchase but may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who purchased carrots in the table above and still have them in their refrigerator or freezer should not consume them; they should be destroyed or discarded so they cannot be consumed. If you have these products in your home, do not eat or use them, throw them away, and clean and sanitize surfaces they touched. Consumers concerned about an illness should contact a medical professional.

Consumers with questions or products in their possession may contact our customer services desk at 1-800-301-3101, M-F, 8 am – 8 pm ET, and November 16-17, 8 am – 8 pm ET, or visit www.grimmway.com.

Product Labeling

Company Contact Information