Summary

Company Announcement Date: November 16, 2024 FDA Publish Date: November 16, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Products may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (E. coli) O121:H19. Company Name: Grimmway Farms Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Organic whole carrots and organic baby carrots

Company Announcement

Grimmway Farms has issued a recall of select organic whole carrots and organic baby carrots that should no longer be in grocery stores but may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers.

These products may have been contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (E. coli) O121:H19. E. coli O121:H19 is a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those with a weakened immune system. Some infections can cause severe bloody diarrhea conditions, such as a hemolytic uremic syndrome, or the development of high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease, and neurologic problems. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and/or vomiting. The incubation period for E. coli O121:H19 in humans can range from 24 hours to as much as ten days. The average incubation period is 3 to 4 days.

The following recalled products were shipped directly to retail distribution centers nationwide in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada:

Organic whole carrots, which do not have a best-if-used-by date printed on the bag, but were available for purchase at retail stores from August 14 through October 23, 2024,

Organic baby carrots with best-if-used-by-dates ranging from September 11 through November 12, 2024. The recalled carrots should not be available for purchase in stores but may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers.

November 16, 2024, Grimmway Farms Firm-Initiated Recall Product photos will be posted in our recall notice on our website at grimmway.com Organic WHOLE Carrots available for purchase at retail from August 14 through October 23, 2024 Label Bag Sizes All of these organic whole carrots were available for purchase at retail stores from August 14 through October 23, 2024. No best-if-used-by-dates are on the bags of organic whole carrots. 365 1lb, 2lb, 5lb Bunny Luv 1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 10lb, 25lb Cal-Organic 1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 6lb, 10lb, 25lb Compliments 2lb Full Circle 1lb, 2lb, 5lb Good & Gather 2lb GreenWise 1lb, 25lbs Marketside 2lb Nature's Promise 1lb, 5lb O-Organics 1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 10lb President's Choice 2lb Simple Truth 1lb, 2lb, 5lb Trader Joe's 1lb Wegmans 1lb, 2lb, 5lb Wholesome Pantry 1lb, 2lb, 5lb Organic BABY (cut and peeled) carrots with specific best-if-used-by dates Label Bag Sizes Best-if-Used-by-Dates are printed on the bag From Through 365 12oz, 1lb, 2lb SEP 11 24 NOV 02 24 Bunny Luv 1lb, 2lb, 3lb, 5lb SEP 11 24 NOV 12 24 Cal-Organic 12oz, 1lb, 2lb, 2pk/2lbs SEP 11 24 NOV 02 24 Compliments 1lb SEP 14 24 OCT 24 24 Full Circle 1lb SEP 14 24 OCT 24 24 Good & Gather 12oz, 1lb SEP 14 24 NOV 02 24 GreenWise 1lb SEP 11 24 OCT 26 24 Grimmway Farms 25 lb bag SEP 11 24 OCT 03 24 Marketside 12oz, 1lb, 2lb SEP 11 24 NOV 02 24 Nature's Promise 1lb SEP 13 24 OCT 25 24 O-Organics 12oz, 1lb, 2lb SEP 11 24 NOV 02 24 President's Choice 1lb, 2lb 11 SEP 24 02 NOV 24 Raley’s 1lb SEP 14 24 OCT 23 24 Simple Truth 1lb, 2lb SEP 14 24 NOV 02 24 Sprouts 1lb, 2lb SEP 13 24 NOV 04 24 Trader Joe's 1lb SEP 13 24 NOV 04 24 Wegmans 12oz, 1lb, 2lb SEP 14 24 NOV 02 24 Wholesome Pantry 1lb, 2lb SEP 16 24 NOV 07 24

The company is voluntarily recalling these carrots after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that these products may be associated with an outbreak. To date, 39 illnesses and one death have been associated with an E. coli O121:H19 outbreak.

The company has also notified its customers who received the recalled product directly from Grimmway Farms and requested that those customers notify distributors of the recall products. The implicated farms are out of production, and none of the recalled carrots have tested positive for E. coli O121:H19.

Consumers: The recalled carrots should no longer be available for purchase but may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who purchased carrots in the table above and still have them in their refrigerator or freezer should not consume them; they should be destroyed or discarded so they cannot be consumed. If you have these products in your home, do not eat or use them, throw them away, and clean and sanitize surfaces they touched. Consumers concerned about an illness should contact a medical professional.

Consumers with questions or products in their possession may contact our customer services desk at 1-800-301-3101, M-F, 8 am – 8 pm ET, and November 16-17, 8 am – 8 pm ET, or visit www.grimmway.com.

