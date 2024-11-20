Azzet To Launch Private Credit Offering For Affluent Australian Investors

Azzet Private is launching in Australia

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business and finance media publication Azzet has announced it has commenced rolling out a private credit offering to the Australian market to enable investors to maintain yield on their capital as interest rates begin to fall across major global markets including the United States and United Kingdom. Azzet Private , the investment division of US media company Azzet, has begun appointing staff in Australia as it readies to release a series of low volatility, capital stable opportunities which it says will be available to private clients from $500k and above. It is expected the offering will appeal to investors who have already moved away from traditional banking institutions or are considering making the shift due to the compelling benefits of private credit.In the past decade the private credit market has more than quadrupled in size to an estimated $2.1 trillion under management in 2023. This is representative of the transition away from financial institutions by astute investors as direct lending opportunities have opened up due to increased regulation in the banking industry.Azzet Private says it will utilise deal flow sourced via listings on Azzet.com to supplement the investment opportunities and assets sourced by its related parties which hold significant diversified interests across multiple countries.Azzet’s online platform enables real estate agents, business brokers, corporate advisors, stockbrokers and more to list investment opportunities and other high value assets which gives Azzet Private a first-mover advantage to capitalize on undervalued or distressed opportunities its investment management team consider worthwhile pursuing.Azzet Private’s Managing Director of Private Clients, Josh Paola, said Azzet’s expansion into the private credit market in Australia is timely considering the impending interest rate decreases on the cards in early 2025."Official interest rates are expected to decrease next year so we are expecting strong demand for our private credit opportunities. We believe that Azzet Private will be well received by the Australian market and a popular choice for Azzet's affluent readership.”Azzet has recently expanded its Australian editorial and business development team making local appointments across a range of levels within the business. The publisher says its readers, who are mainly affluent individuals, business executives and key decisions-makers, respond well to its fact-based reporting and are attracted to its mission to create a central global destination for high quality news and high value assets.

