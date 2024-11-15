Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol

CANADA, November 15 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, on the margins of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Lima, Peru.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed the strong relationship between Canada and South Korea during a time of global instability and reaffirmed their commitment to enhanced co-operation under the Canada-Korea Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They highlighted the benefits of the Canada-Korea Free Trade Agreement, which has helped rapidly grow our trade and investment relationship while creating opportunities for people and businesses in both countries. Bilateral trade and investment are up 82.6 per cent since the Canada-Korea Free Trade Agreement was finalized in 2015. The leaders also looked forward to deepening commercial connections, including on artificial intelligence and renewable energy, such as nuclear power.

The Prime Minister and the President expressed their continued support for increased collaboration on issues of mutual interest under the two countries’ respective Indo-Pacific strategies, including defence co-operation and economic security.

The leaders reiterated their deep concern and condemnation over North Korea’s troop deployment to support Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine. Prime Minister Trudeau underscored Canada’s unwavering support for Ukraine and emphasized the need to hold Russia accountable for its brutal military aggression, which continues to have far-reaching impacts around the world, in particular on those most vulnerable. The Prime Minister also reaffirmed his support for President Zelenskyy’s ongoing diplomatic efforts toward a just and sustainable peace.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Yoon agreed to remain in regular contact and looked forward to ongoing collaboration on shared priorities.