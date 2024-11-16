Utility Work on WV 2, South of Moundsville, to Begin Monday, November 18, 2024

Page Content ​A portion of WV 2, south of Moundsville, at milepost 26.0, will have utility work on the side of the road, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning on Thursday, November 14, 2024, through Friday, November 22, 2024, for electric line removal. Flaggers will be present. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays in this area.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​





