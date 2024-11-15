H.R. 9031, Assurance for Small Business Act of 2024

H.R. 9031 would require each rulemaking agency to report to the Congress on how the agency determines whether a rule would impose significant economic effects on a substantial number of small entities. Enacting H.R. 9031 could increase direct spending by some regulatory agencies, a few of which are allowed to charge fees to cover their operating costs. CBO estimates that the net increase in direct spending would be insignificant. Enacting H.R. 9031 could reduce revenues because costs incurred by the Federal Reserve reduce remittances to the Treasury, which are recorded in the budget as revenues. However, CBO estimates that any reduction in revenues would be insignificant. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. If federal regulators increase annual fees to offset the costs of implementing the bill, H.R. 9031 would increase the costs of an existing private-sector mandate on entities required to pay those fees. CBO estimates that the incremental cost of the mandate would be small and would fall well below the annual threshold established in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA) for private-sector mandates ($200 million in 2024, adjusted annually for inflation). The bill contains no intergovernmental mandates as defined in UMRA.