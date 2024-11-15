Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Statement on the Passing of Theodore Olson

The Justice Department released the following statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland today following the passing of Theodore Olson:

“The passing of Ted Olson is an enormous loss for the legal community. Ted was an extraordinary attorney and public servant whose contributions to the Justice Department and the law will long be remembered.

Ted led the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel as Assistant Attorney General and later served as Solicitor General of the United States. One of the great lawyers and appellate advocates of his generation, Ted led those offices with integrity, skill, and dedication to the rule of law, in the best traditions of the Justice Department. He left with the great admiration and respect of the Department’s attorneys.

Ted exemplified what it means to be a principled person. Throughout his career, both in government and private practice, he held steadfast to what he believed was right, regardless of criticism from any quarter. Even more important, throughout his life, he treated everyone with great kindness and decency.

On behalf of the Justice Department, I extend my condolences to Ted’s family and loved ones, and my deep gratitude for his service and his lifetime devotion to the law.”