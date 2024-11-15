Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Publication of 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the "Company" or "Star Bulk") (Nasdaq: SBLK), a global leader in dry bulk shipping, today announced the publication of its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report.

The report has been developed in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI 2021) standards, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) for Marine Transportation (2018), and aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Specific GRI disclosures and SASB indicators have received limited level of assurance from Ernst & Young (Hellas) Certified Auditors Accountants S.A. The 2023 ESG Report is now available on the Company’s website at www.starbulk.com .

The 2023 ESG Report, Star Bulk's sixth annual publication, offers a comprehensive overview of the company's sustainability strategy, performance, and targets. Guided by its ESG Committee, Star Bulk implements best practices to ensure business continuity while addressing key environmental, social, and governance (ESG) challenges.

The report highlights progress toward the company's long-term ESG goals and includes detailed performance data through sustainability-related Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). This commitment to transparency underscores Star Bulk's dedication to mitigating environmental impact, promoting social responsibility, and upholding the highest standards of corporate governance.

Commenting on the report, Mr. Petros Pappas, CEO of Star Bulk, stated: “We continue to grow our fleet and our operations in parallel with our care and commitment to human welfare and to the well-being of the environment. We are dedicated to advancing a more sustainable future for our industry.”

About Star Bulk

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, New York, Limassol and Singapore. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “SBLK”. Upon the delivery to its new owners, Star Bulk will have a fleet of 151 owned vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 14.6 million dwt, consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

