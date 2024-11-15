SCDSS Honors November Employees of the Month

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Danielle Jones

803-898-7248

Danielle.Jones@dss.sc.gov

SCDSS Honors November Employees of the Month

November 15, 2024 -- The South Carolina Department of Social Services Employee of the Month program recognizes staff whose work exemplifies our core principles: Competence, Courage and Compassion.

The five most recently selected were: Madeline Sobleskey, Child Welfare Services, Pickens County; Raven Bell, Human Resources, State Office; Jamese Henderson, Child Support Services, State Office; Douglass Lancaster, Economic Services, Anderson; and Ashaunti Cooper, Adult Advocacy Division, Laurens County.

Staff selected for the Employee of the Month Program are awarded with lunch with the State Director, along with other honorees; a dedicated parking space; a photo and write up displayed at State Office; and a write-up sent to their community newspaper.

From left, Jamese Henderson, Douglass Lancaster, and Raven Bell gathered at the State Office for lunch with Director Michael Leach on Friday, November 15, 2024.

NOT SHOWN - Madeline Sobleskey and Ashaunti Cooper.